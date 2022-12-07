The Benson boys basketball team competed in their first two home games of the early season, going 1-1 with a 78-33 victory over the San Miguel Vipers of the 3A South Region while falling in a 2A East Region game 92-81 to the Morenci Wildcats.
Benson hosted the Vipers on Monday, Dec. 5. The Bobcats led 42-17 at the half, and scoring 36 additional points to the Vipers 16 in the second half, Benson won its first game of the season.
“We came in ready to bounce back from last week’s loss,” Benson coach Alex Montijo said. “It’s a good boost going into the tournament (Round Valley Roundball Shootout) this weekend.”
Leading the Bobcats were senior Aiden Finch with 32 points that included seven 3-pointers; sophomore Keelyn Payne with nine points; senior Angel Rigney with eight points; and senior Jaden Barney, junior Colton Bellmore, and sophomore Domonik Villa with seven points each.
The Bobcats started their season with a region game at home against the Morenci Wildcats Dec. 1. The game was tied 13-13 in the first quarter, but the Bobcats outscored the Wildcats 23-6 to take the halftime lead at 36-19. In the third quarter the Wildcats outscored the Bobcats 29-22 to tie the game 58-58. The fourth quarter had Morenci again outscoring Benson 34-23 to win.
Leading the Bobcats were Finch with 38 points, which included seven 3-pointers and 10 rebounds; Villa with 13 points and six rebounds; Payne with six points and nine rebounds; Rigney with 11 points; Bellmore with six points; and Barney with five points.
“It was our first game so we have some things that we still need to work on,” Montijo said, “but we played hard and that’s all I can expect from them. This game will help us work on things that we need to adjust and improve on. It was definitely a fun game — just not the outcome we wanted.”
The Bobcats will travel to Round Valley for the Round Valley Roundball Shootout Dec. 8-10. They will host the San Manuel Miners of the 1A Tucson Northwest Region on Monday, Dec. 12; they will host the Bisbee Pumas in a region game on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
