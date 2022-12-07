The Benson boys basketball team competed in their first two home games of the early season, going 1-1 with a 78-33 victory over the San Miguel Vipers of the 3A South Region while falling in a 2A East Region game 92-81 to the Morenci Wildcats.

Benson hosted the Vipers on Monday, Dec. 5. The Bobcats led 42-17 at the half, and scoring 36 additional points to the Vipers 16 in the second half, Benson won its first game of the season.

