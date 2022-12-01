BENSON — The Benson Bobcats boys basketball team has many familiar faces, from coaches to players. But even though the head coach has changed, it will be a familiar member of the Bobcats’ basketball community taking the lead — former assistant coach Alex Montijo.
Montijo understands Bobcats basketball as a player and coach. A 2011 Benson alumni, he competed in football, basketball and baseball all four years of high school. For the last six years he has been teaching and coaching (assisting the football, basketball and baseball programs) at his alma mater. This year will be his first as a head coach.
The Bobcats will be suiting up a varsity and junior varsity team. Montijo has a goal to add a freshman team next year.
“We have seven seniors, and with the juniors and a couple sophomores, we should be 10 deep playing varsity,” Montijo said. “I see us having fun this year; playing fast, doing a good job and doing well. Right now I’m trying to install our new offensive and defensive schemes, our offensive and defensive philosophies; it’s the same as we’ve been doing in the past but a little newer so it’s going to take a lot of work getting it put in place.
“I’m excited to be the head coach; it was awesome when I was playing and repeatedly going to state with our high school coach. Now it’s my job to maintain the program. We want to keep our traditions and our winning culture, work our way to being the conference champs, getting to state, and working towards a future state title.”
Benson seniors Aiden Finch and Angel Rigney are looking forward to getting back on the court.
“This season I’m excited about being the captain and doing whatever I can to help lead our team,” said shooting guard Finch, who has been a member of the varsity since his freshman year. “Offense is one of our definite strengths this year; we can all score with the best of them.”
Senior shooting guard Rigney is pleased with the new leadership.
“This year I’m excited with our new head coach (Coach Montijo); everything is new,” he said. “We run a lot so we are all fast getting down the court; I feel that we can outrun all the other teams. And we can shoot.”
Benson is a member of the 2A East Region that includes the Bisbee Pumas, the Morenci Wildcats, the Pima Roughriders, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets, the Willcox Cowboys and the Santa Rita Eagles.
Last season the Bobcats finished 5-5 for fourth place in the 2A East, 6-9 in conference competition and 7-11 overall.
Assisting Montijo will be Benson alumni Talen Palmer, junior varsity coach Ryan Taylor and JV assistant KJ Nyberg.
Benson will host its their annual Benson Holiday Tournament Dec. 15-17.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.