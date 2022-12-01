benson-basketball1.jpg

BENSON — The Benson Bobcats boys basketball team has many familiar faces, from coaches to players. But even though the head coach has changed, it will be a familiar member of the Bobcats’ basketball community taking the lead — former assistant coach Alex Montijo.

Montijo understands Bobcats basketball as a player and coach. A 2011 Benson alumni, he competed in football, basketball and baseball all four years of high school. For the last six years he has been teaching and coaching (assisting the football, basketball and baseball programs) at his alma mater. This year will be his first as a head coach.

