BENSON — The Benson Bobcats boys basketball team went three-for-four last week all three victories being 2A East Region games.
On Monday, Jan. 31, Benson hosted the Tombstone Yellow Jackets and took the first quarter lead 20-11, leading at the half 34-21. Benson went on to take a 61-43 win.
Leading the Bobcats were senior Devin Bowling and junior Aiden Finch with 17 points each. Junior Angel Rigney followed with 10 points, senior Tristan Martinez and sophomore Dalton Crockett each added eight. Benson went 4-for-17 from the free throw line and made three 3-point shots.
Leading the Yellow Jackets were Malachi Keller with 21 points and junior Alec Jordan with six. Tombstone went 3-for-9 from the free throw line and made eight 3-point shots.
On Friday, Jan. 28, Benson hosted the Willcox Cowboys. It was close until the final buzzer. The teams were tied 17-17 in the first quarter and 38-38 at the half. In the third quarter the Bobcats outscored the Cowboys 14-10 to take a 52-48 lead, which led to a 67-64 victory.
Leading the Bobcats were Finch with 23, Rigney with 15 and Bowling with 11. The Bobcats made 15 2-point and seven 3-point shots and went 16-for-27 from the free throw line.
“I’m really happy for our boys to get this win,” Benson coach Chris Taylor said. “They really deserved it, especially against a really good Willcox team.”
Leading the Cowboys were junior Joendy Ruiz with 31 and senior Kindrick Lunt with 15. The Cowboys went 22-for-29 from the free throw line while making two 3-pointers.
On Thursday, Jan. 27, the Bobcats traveled to St. David to take on the Tigers. The Tigers led 35-28 in the first half, finishing the game with a 70-54 victory over the visiting Bobcats.
Benson was led by Finch with 17 points and Bowling and Rigney with 11 points each. The Bobcats went 10-for-11 from the free throw line, making 19 2-point and two 3-point shots.
“We played really hard,” Taylor said. “St. David has a really good team. I hope they take state.”
The Tigers were led by junior Koy Richardson with 19 points, senior Jacob Goodman with 17, junior Ryan Gooding with 13, junior Matteo Carrafa with 12 and junior Kydin Richardson with six. The Tigers shot 7-for-13 from the free throw line and made nine 3-point shots.
“It’s fun to coach these kids because they like to play together,” St. David coach Nathan Richardson said.
Benson will host the Bisbee Pumas Thursday, Feb. 3, and will be at the Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions of the 3A South Friday, Feb 4.
