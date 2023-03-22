ST. DAVID − The Benson Bobcats softball team traveled to St. David on Monday, March 20, defeating the Tigers 9-1 in non-conference play.
Tigers’ senior Jazzi Pacheco singled in the first inning and scored the games’ first run off a double by junior Anissa Jacquez.
The Bobcats scored two on a home run in the second inning by sophomore Kaylie Taylor that also brought home senior Grace Parke as the Bobcats jumped ahead 2-1.
In the top of the fourth Bobcats senior Tatum Benson doubled and later scored, making it 3-1.
In the fifth inning the Bobcats added five more runs, three on a home run by Tatum Benson to put the Bobcats up 8-1.
Benson topped off the scoring in the seventh with a home run by junior Nevaeh Trejo.
Pitching for the Bobcats were Benson, who went five innings with seven strikeouts and two walks; and senior Celina Wilharm, who logged two innings with three strikeouts.
Sophomore Sadie Webb was 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI; senior Alexis Mayer 1-for-4 with one run; Benson, 2-for-4 with two runs, including a home run, and three RBIs; Trejo, 2-for-4 with one run scored, a home run, double, and one RBI; Parke one run and one RBI; Taylor, 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs; and Wilharm, 2-for-3 with one run, a triple and one RBI.
“The girls played well,” Benson coach Bert Cardenas said. “St. David is a good, solid team – they do all the things they need to do very well; Yogi (Wilson) is a good coach so I knew he was going to have them ready. We went out and did our job and took care of business.”
Pitching for the Tigers was freshman Paisley Gooding, who had three strikeouts and three walks in the 33 batters she faced.
Pacheco was 1-for-3 with one run, freshman Emelynn Jacquez 2-for-4, Anissa Jacquez 2-for-4 with one RBI, senior Taylee Jacquez 1-for-3, sophomore Regan Haynie 1-for-3 and freshman Jasmine Wise 1-for-3.
“We hit the ball well; at times we hit the ball very hard,” Wilson said. “We need to start putting more balls into play to make the other teams play defense, using our speed and quickness to get on base. Benson is a good team; they have two really good pitchers and good hitters.”
The Bobcats are 4-2 overall, 3-2 in the 2A conference, and 3-1 for second place in the 2A East. They will travel to Tucson to take on the Empire Ravens on Wednesday, March 22.
The Tigers are 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the 1A conference and 2-0 for first place in the 1A South. They will be competing in the Epic Tourney Softball Classic at the Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix on Friday-Saturday, March 24-25, hosted by Chandler Prep.
