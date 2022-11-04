Benson, Douglas both fall Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Benson Bobcats and the Douglas Bulldogs both lost Friday.The Bobcats were defeated by the top seeded Thatcher Eagles 62-7 in the first round of the state playoffs while Douglas lost to Pueblo 41-20.Benson ends the football season 5-6 while Douglas drops to 4-5 and will end its season at home on Thursday, Nov. 10 hosting the Vista Grande Spartans on what will be Senior Night for the Bulldogs. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Douglas Bulldogs Eagle Sport First Round Playoff Thatcher Football Season State Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Rancher says migrants running through his land is a 24-7 way of life, but he refuses to give up his home Buena's ‘gifted singer’ chosen for prestigious national choir Historic Camp Naco receives $4.6 million for renovation Supervisors face lawsuit over hand counting ballots School board candidates tackle district issues at forum Sheriff's Office investigating possible sex exploitation of minor Trick or treaters invade Douglas Mary's Mission officials will get their day in Superior Court, judge's order shows Questions continue about hand counting ballots Electric vehicle charger installation begins in Sierra Vista Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Most Popular Rancher says migrants running through his land is a 24-7 way of life, but he refuses to give up his home Buena's ‘gifted singer’ chosen for prestigious national choir Historic Camp Naco receives $4.6 million for renovation Supervisors face lawsuit over hand counting ballots School board candidates tackle district issues at forum Sheriff's Office investigating possible sex exploitation of minor Trick or treaters invade Douglas Mary's Mission officials will get their day in Superior Court, judge's order shows Questions continue about hand counting ballots Electric vehicle charger installation begins in Sierra Vista COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
