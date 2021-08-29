If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON —The fourth quarter proved to be decisive in the Benson Bobcats’ first football game of the season Friday, with late scores leading to the home team falling 34-21 to the Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions of the 3A South region.
Benson was leading 21-14 going into the last 12 minutes of competition but were unable to hold off the Lions, who scored three touchdowns and two extra points to take a 13-point lead.
The first quarter saw Benson senior Devin Bowling scoring early, and with the extra point kick by junior Angel Rigney making it through the uprights, the Bobcats led 7-0. Pusch Ridge came back quickly with a touchdown on a pass and, with the extra point, would tie the game.
The second quarter had Bowling again scoring on a running touchdown for Benson. With Rigney’s extra point kick finding its mark, the Bobcats would take back the lead 14-7. Holding the Lions on their next series of plays, Benson would take over possession of the ball. Three plays later, Benson senior Tristan Martinez ran the ball for a touchdown and, with Rigney again kicking the ball through the uprights for his third extra point of the game, Benson increased their lead to 21-7. Pusch Ridge would come back on the next series of plays to score on a pass and, with the point after kick good, would add seven to the scoreboard and end the first half of action with Benson leading 21-14.
The fourth quarter decide d the outcome.
On their second possession of the fourth quarter, Pusch Ridge ran the ball in for a touchdown, but missed the point after attempt. The Lions were within one point of the Bobcats, 21-20.
With less than three minutes remaining in the game, Pusch Ridge recovered a Benson fumble which led to a Lions’ touchdown. With the extra point attempt good, the Lions took the lead for the first time in the contest at 27-21. Pusch Ridge scored one final time in the game after an interception led to another Lions’ touchdown and extra point.
“When two good teams are playing each other, one will win and one will lose,” Benson football coach Chris Determan said. “As long as you learn from it then it isn’t a complete loss.”
Benson hosts the Santa Rita Eagles of the 2A Rillito region on Sept. 3, at 7 p.m.
