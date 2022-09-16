BENSON — The Willcox Cowboys varsity soccer team was off to a good start this season with a 4-0 overall record in the 2A South Region until they met the Benson Bobcats Sept. 13 and were handed their first loss, 3-2.
The Cowboys threatened early with attempts on goal from Alexis Hernandez and Jose Roberto Urbalejo, but it was Benson that struck first on a goal by Jaden Barney with 16:43 left in the first period.
Shortly into the second period, sophomore Dominik Villa scored at the 38:47 mark, putting Benson up 2-0
Willcox scored next. A goal by middle forward Alan Solis made it 2-1 with 17:06 left in the match.
With 12:11 left, Benson appeared to put the match out of reach with a goal by Kevin Barreto, taking a 3-1 lead.
A determined Cowboys offense led to another score at the 4:47 mark by Ulises Izazaga, and there was another attempt at goal with a few seconds left, but the defensive play from Xavier Castagno, Aubry Harris and goalie Kendall Miles held back the Cowboys.
Sophomore Kenneth Hawkins and Barney had assists in the match for Benson.
With the 3-2 win, the Bobcats moved to 3-0 overall and retained first place in the 2A Southern Region.
The Patagonia Lobos were at the Bobcats’ den on Sept. 14, and Benson travels to Tucson on Sept. 20 to take on St. Augustine Catholic.
The Cowboys, under new head coach Juan Rodriguez, were coming off a 7-2 win against Tucson’s The Gregory School Sept. 9.
Solis, the team’s striker, led all scorers with his three attempts at the goal successful, while Gibran Oscar, Hernandez, Johan Rodriguez, and Darey Valenzuela scored a goal.
The Cowboys led from the onset and were ahead 3-1 and the end of the first period.
“This is a young team,” coach Rodriguez said. “I lost, I think, five seniors last year, so it’s really a young team. They learn, that’s the good thing, it’s that these kids really want to learn to play.”
The team has just three seniors, including Johan Rodriguez, the coach’s son.
“We had really good games, hard games, really good back-to-back games and there’s three games this week,” Rodriguez said.
Willcox played three matches during the week, defeating another Tucson team, the St. Augustine Catholic Wolves, 2-0 on Sept. 8, and defeated the Patagonia Lobos 7-1 on Sept. 6.
The 2A South second place Cowboys travel to Tucson to play Desert Christian on Sept. 20.
“The team did great. Their defense was strong, forwards did their job, we trained on the types of shots that they made, so they did everything that we trained in our practices,” Benson coach Todd Hill said. “They were great sportsmen about the game, no ugly fouls, or you know, nasty comments or anything, so I’m totally proud of them. This was a key game, so this is good.”
According to Benson assistant coach Ryan Barney, “it has been five years since we beat Willcox,” a 3-2 win on Oct. 3, 2017, and before that, a win in 2012.
“Definitely a shout-out to our defenders, just a phenomenal job, our goalie, man, great job Kendall. Dom, Jaden, Kevin, for making those goals, great job,” Todd added.
