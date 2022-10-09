The Benson Bobcats lost on the road to the Class 3A top-ranked Thatcher Eagles 51-0 at Eastern Arizona College’s John Nicolson Field, Friday, Oct. 7.
Benson is now 4-3 overall and fifth in the 3A South Region. Thatcher leads the 3A South and improves to 7-0 overall.
On the Bobcats’ first drive, at 10:46 in the first quarter, they turned the ball over and one minute later Thatcher was in the end zone on a 24-yard pass play. The extra point was good, making it 7-0 with 9:44 in the first.
Benson fumbled but recovered the kickoff. Combined with a penalty, it put the Bobcats deep in their own territory. On a second-and-11situation from the 13-yard line, Dalton Crocket moved back to pass and was chased into the end zone.
He attempted to release the ball, but intentional grounding was called for a safety.
Thatcher took the lead 9-0 and never looked back, scoring again just before the end of the first quarter, making it 16-0.
Benson was unable to break through the Eagles’ offensive line throughout the game. With plenty of protection, and Thatcher’s speed, it led to scoring on nearly every possession.
With nine minutes to go in the half Thatcher continued the beatdown, 23-0, then with 5:09 left scored again and a two-point conversion made it 31-0. Another touchdown with 1:41 left made it 39-0 at halftime.
Within a few plays of the second half Thatcher scored again, making the score 45-0.
With 8:21 left in the game the Eagles scored their last touchdown.
The Bobcats face the 3A Metro East Phoenix Christian Cougars at home on Friday, Oct.14 at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.