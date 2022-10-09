The Benson Bobcats lost on the road to the Class 3A top-ranked Thatcher Eagles 51-0 at Eastern Arizona College’s John Nicolson Field, Friday, Oct. 7.

Benson is now 4-3 overall and fifth in the 3A South Region. Thatcher leads the 3A South and improves to 7-0 overall.

