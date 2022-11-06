The Benson Bobcats saw their first year in the 3A Region come to an end Friday night in Thatcher where the 16th-ranked Bobcats were beaten 61-7 by top-ranked Thatcher in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.

Douglas was in Tucson taking on the Pueblo Warriors on Senior Night and lost 41-20.

