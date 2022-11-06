The Benson Bobcats saw their first year in the 3A Region come to an end Friday night in Thatcher where the 16th-ranked Bobcats were beaten 61-7 by top-ranked Thatcher in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
Douglas was in Tucson taking on the Pueblo Warriors on Senior Night and lost 41-20.
Benson, which finished the year 5-6, 1-4 in sectional play under first-year head coach Dustin Cluff, will turn its focus toward the offseason, regrouping for next year.
Thatcher jumped out to a 20-0 first quarter lead Friday.
The Bobcats’ lone score of the game came when freshman quarterback Brax Cluff, the coach’s son, completed a TD pass to Ayden Finch, making the score 20-7.
Thatcher went on to lead 48-7 at the half and 62-7 at the end of the third quarter.
Douglas led Pueblo 7-6 at the end of the first quarter but then gave up back-to-back scores in the second quarter as the Warriors led 20-7 at the half. Each team scored a TD in the third quarter but two Warriors’ TDs in the fourth quarter sealed the first Kino Region win for Pueblo.
Douglas, 4-5 overall, 1-3 in region, closes out the regular season Thursday, Nov. 10, with a home game against the Casa Grande Vista Grande Spartans. Thursday’s game is Senior Night for the Bulldogs.
Statistics for the Bobcats and the Bulldogs were not available at press time.
