BENSON — The Benson varsity football program, along with nine schools, have appealed its placement in the 3A conference to the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Morenci, Window Rock, Tucson Palo Verde, Winslow, Phoenix Christian, Page, Monument Valley, Ganado and Wickenburg, along with Benson, had been promoted from 2A last season.

