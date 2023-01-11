BENSON — The Benson varsity football program, along with nine schools, have appealed its placement in the 3A conference to the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Morenci, Window Rock, Tucson Palo Verde, Winslow, Phoenix Christian, Page, Monument Valley, Ganado and Wickenburg, along with Benson, had been promoted from 2A last season.
In their debut at 3A the Bobcats finished 5-6 overall, 1-4 in 3A South Region games, placing fifth, ahead of Palo Verde.
The promotion wasn’t the only change for the Bobcats last season. A new head coach and athletic director were named.
Dustin Cluff was the new coach, replacing Chris Determan, who’d coached the team since 2003.
The Bobcats played in the 2A state championship game in 2020 and in 2021 were 9-3 and reached the state semifinals.
Eric Tatham took the reins as AD and after playing the season out decided to support an appeal to the AIA.
Tatham explained the school's request was based on “safety and fairness,” both issues that are under AIA bylaws allowing for appeals.
He said this season was plagued by injuries, disabling a fifth of their football players by the end of the season, “some with potentially career-ending injuries.”
“That really speaks to the safety issue, a concern, and that’s a thing we’re bringing to the attention of the AIA,” Tatham said.
He cited the fairness argument with a string of lopsided losses to established 3A teams, 51-0 and 62-7 to Thatcher, 55-0 to Sabino and 42-12 to Safford. The only region win was against 3A newbie Palo Verde.
Those two factors are the basis of the plea they will present at a meeting with the AIA scheduled for Jan. 17.
Tathum said losing so many student athletes to injury put additional stresses on winter and spring sports programs, severely depleting the pool of available athletes.
