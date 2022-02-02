BENSON − The Benson Bobcats girls basketball team won their last four games to put their season record at 8-4, 4-2 in the 2A East Region.The Bobcats are ranked 14th in the state 2A and are in third place in the region.
On Monday, Jan. 30, Benson hosted the Tombstone Yellow Jackets in the second 2A East game between the teams this season.
The Bobcats took a 26-8 lead in the first half, adding 23 points to the Yellow Jackets 12 in the second half gave the Bobcats a 49-20 victory.
Senior Shaylin Taylor led the Bobcats with 18 points, senior Chloe Martin and junior Ally Jennings had 10 each with junior Tatum Benson adding nine. Benson went 4-for-8 from the free throw line while making three 3-point shots.
Leading the Yellow Jackets was freshman Rachel Thursby with seven points. Tombstone went 0-for-4 in free throws and hit two 3-point shots.
On Friday, Jan. 28, Benson hosted the Willcox Cowgirls in a region game. Leading 34-13 at the half, the Bobcats went on to win 55-20.
Leading Benson were Taylor with 17 points, freshman Kaylei Taylor with 12, Jenninngs with 11, junior Ellie Palmer with eight and Benson with six.
“The girls had a great week and this was a great way to end it,” Benson coach Robert Bristow said. “They played with a lot of energy and confidence.”
Leading the Cowgirls was freshman Maddie Bennett with seven points.
“Our girls played to the whistle,” Willcox coach Garrett Douglas said. “We played together as a team and tough.”
On Thursday, Jan. 27, Benson traveled to St. David of the 1A South Region to take on the Tigers. Earlier in the year the Tigers defeated the Bobcats at Benson 33-32. At St. David however, Benson prevailed 40-35.
Leading the Bobcats were Benson with 11 and Jennings and S. Taylor with nine each.
“We fought really hard and showed a lot of energy,” Bristow said. “We did what it took to win the game.”
Leading the Tigers were sophomore Mayla Trejo with 13 points and sophomore Anissa Jacquez with 12.
“We did good in the first half then our effort picked up again at the end of the game,” St. David coach Matthew Brogan said. “We need to have our effort consistent for the whole game.”
The Bobcats will host the Bisbee Pumas on Thursday, Feb. 3; they will travel to Tucson on Friday, Feb. 4 to take on the Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions of the 3A South Region.
