BENSON − The Benson Bobcats girls basketball team improved to 2-1 following a 71-26 win over the Tucson Sabino Sabercats of the 3A South Region on Monday, Dec. 5.

The Bobcats led 41-11 at the end of the first half. Scoring 30 more points in the second half to the Sabercats’ 15, Benson took its first home court victory of the season.

