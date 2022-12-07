BENSON − The Benson Bobcats girls basketball team improved to 2-1 following a 71-26 win over the Tucson Sabino Sabercats of the 3A South Region on Monday, Dec. 5.
The Bobcats led 41-11 at the end of the first half. Scoring 30 more points in the second half to the Sabercats’ 15, Benson took its first home court victory of the season.
Leading the Bobcats were senior Ally Crouse with 13 points and 14 rebounds; senior Tatum Benson with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and five steals; sophomore Kaylei Taylor with 12 points, six assists, and five rebounds; senior Ellie Palmer with 11 points and five steals; sophomore Aubrey Moon with seven points; and senior Grace Parke with five points.
On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Bobcats hosted the Morenci Wildcats in both teams’ first 2A East Region game of the season. The Wildcats took the lead quickly, up 21-8 in the first quarter and 33-21 to end the half. The Bobcats returned in the third with 14 points to the Wildcats five to bring the game within three, 38-35. The final quarter had both teams netting 13 points, giving the victory to Morenci 61-48.
“We couldn’t hit a bucket and we didn’t play good enough defense to keep them from hitting buckets,” Benson coach Robert Bristow said.
“We gave up too many points in the first quarter; it doesn’t matter if the other team is hot but we shouldn’t give up 21 points in one quarter.
“The girls did play hard. I think if a couple shots had fallen it would have been a completely different game. But Morenci played hard, too, with a couple girls who were hitting shots. It just wasn’t our evening.”
The Bobcats started their regular season Nov. 29 at Kearny Ray of the 1A Tucson Northwest Region, defeating the Bearcats 52-11.
Crouse led Benson with 19 points and eight rebounds; Taylor had eight points and 11 rebounds; Sherman had eight points and five steals; Parke had six points, six rebounds and five steals; Moon had seven rebounds; senior Jessica Barker had five rebounds; and Palmer had five steals.
The Bobcats will travel Tucson to take on the Santa Rita Eagles in a 2A East Region game on Wednesday, Dec. 7. They will host the Bisbee Pumas in a regiona game on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Benson will also be hosting its annual holiday tournament Dec. 15-17.
