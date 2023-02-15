BENSON − The Benson Bobcats girls basketball team won its play-in game 64-37 at home over the Willcox Cowgirls on Thursday, Feb. 9, to advance to the 2A state tournament.
In the first quarter Benson and Willcox, members of the 2A East Region, were tied 20-20 but the Bobcats took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Cowgirls 22-4 to lead 42-24 at the half. The Bobcats upped their lead to 62-33 in the third quarter, the Bobcats went on to defeat the Cowgirls 64-37.
Leading the Bobcats wer: senior Ally Crouse with 30 points and 10 rebounds; sophomore Kaylei Taylor with 10 points, 12 rebounds and six steals; senior Ellie Palmer with 10 points and five assists; senior Tatum Benson with six points, six steals and five rebounds; and senior Jessica Barker with five points.
“This was a good game; you expect anyone to go into a play in game ready to play and Willcox came ready to play,” Benson coach Robert Bristow said. “I wasn’t really pleased, and our girls weren’t pleased, with our defense in the first quarter. They were hitting their shots and we were hitting ours, too, so we kept the game close. We’re in pretty good condition right now, in good shape so the girls did an outstanding job running our offense; transition basketball was fantastic for us again tonight.
“The girls are excited and I’m excited that we’re in the state tournament now. This is the first time in five years that we’ve won a first round game, whether it was a play in game or state.”
Leading the Cowgirls were junior Mia Mungarro with 11 points, sophomore Gabriela Galaz with eight points and six rebounds, freshman Addison Burright with seven points and seven rebounds, senior Maylee Thompson with seven points and sophomore Madison Bennett with six rebounds.
“It was a great first quarter,” Willcox coach Garrett Douglas said, “but it was a really long game after that, and we slowed down a little bit and momentum went their way.
“This was the first time since 2009 that we’ve beaten Benson (54-43 at Willcox on Jan. 9), had a winning record and that we’ve been in the state playoffs. We are gritty, we work hard, we’ll touch every inch of that floor during the game. Now we’re on to next year.”
The Bobcats, seeded 14th, will be competing against the third-ranked Pima Roughriders, also members of the 2A East Region, in the first round of the tournament at Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain High School on Friday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. The winner will meet the winner of the St. Johns Redskins of the 2A North, seeded sixth, versus the Phoenix Arizona Lutheran Coyotes of the 2A West, seeded 11th, game. The game will be in the Prescott area (with the location and time to be announced) on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.