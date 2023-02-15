BENSON − The Benson Bobcats girls basketball team won its play-in game 64-37 at home over the Willcox Cowgirls on Thursday, Feb. 9, to advance to the 2A state tournament.

In the first quarter Benson and Willcox, members of the 2A East Region, were tied 20-20 but the Bobcats took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Cowgirls 22-4 to lead 42-24 at the half. The Bobcats upped their lead to 62-33 in the third quarter, the Bobcats went on to defeat the Cowgirls 64-37.

