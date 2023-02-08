BENSON − The Benson girls basketball team won back-to-back home 2A East Region games, defeating the Tucson Santa Rita Eagles 68-13 and the Willcox Cowgirls 54-19.

The Bobcats are 11-6 overall, 7-5 and ranked 14th in 2A, and 6-5 and in third place in the 2A East.

