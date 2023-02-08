BENSON − The Benson girls basketball team won back-to-back home 2A East Region games, defeating the Tucson Santa Rita Eagles 68-13 and the Willcox Cowgirls 54-19.
The Bobcats are 11-6 overall, 7-5 and ranked 14th in 2A, and 6-5 and in third place in the 2A East.
On Monday, Feb. 6, Benson hosted Santa Rita. The Bobcats took a commanding 25-2 lead in the first quarter, 39-8 going into halftime. Benson outscored the Eagles 29-5 in the second half.
Leading Benson were senior Ally Crouse with 24 points, sophomores Aubrey Moon and Kaylie Taylor with 10 each, junior Karlee Sherman with seven, senior Ellie Palmer with six, and senior Tatum Benson with five.
“We’re playing pretty good basketball this time of the year,” Benson coach Robert Bristow said. “We did a lot of things right; we passed the ball well and we played very good defense. Everybody played well and got playing time. We looked pretty good.”
On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Bobcats hosted the Willcox Cowgirls. Benson led 15-2 in the first quarter, 37-10 at halftime. The Bobcats outscored the Cowgirls 17-9 in the second half.
The Bobcats were led by Crouse with 27 points and 17 rebounds, Taylor with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Benson with nine points and six rebounds.
“We wanted to come out fast and we played hard from the start to the finish,” Bristow said. “We wanted to avenge our earlier loss to Willcox (43-54 on Jan. 9 in Willcox) and the girls did everything necessary to make that happen. We played outstanding defense, we showed composure on offense — we did an outstanding job and it’s a good time of the year to do that.”
Leading the Cowgirls were sophomore Madison Bennett with six points and eight rebounds, junior Mia Mungarro with 10 rebounds, sophomore Gabriela Galaz with eight rebounds and senior Maylee Thompson with seven rebounds.
“We never gave up, we really pressured the ball; we always play hard until the very last whistle,” Willcox coach Garrett Douglas said. “This was a tough loss because this was the game that was going to make us or break us for where we sit for the playoffs.”
The Bobcats had their final regular season game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, against the Tombstone Yellow Jackets. Results of that game were not available at press time.
The 2A conference state play-in games will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9. Play-in information will be available after all regular season games are competed. Information can be found online at azpreps365.com.
