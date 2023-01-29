The Bobcat varsity girls’ basketball team went 1-2 for their week of competition, defeating the Morenci Wildcats while falling to the St. David Tigers and the Pima Roughriders.
Benson is currently 8-6 overall, 5-5 in 2A conference competition with a 15th place state ranking and 4-5 in the 2A East region for fifth place with four games left on their regular season schedule.
The Bobcats traveled to Pima on Friday, January 27, to take on the Roughriders in regional action and lost 54-35. The Roughriders led 13-8 in the first quarter and 28-14 going into the half. The second half had Pima outscoring Benson 26-21 to take their home court regional victory.
Leading the Bobcats on the scoreboard were senior Ally Crouse with 14 points, senior Grace Parke with eight, and senior Ellie Palmer with seven. They made 12 2-point and one 3-point shots and went eight 17 from the free throw line.
On Wednesday, January 25, Benson traveled to St. David of the 1A Tucson Southeast region for a freedom game where they were defeated 52-39.
The Tigers led 14-10 in the first quarter, but the second quarter had the Bobcats outscoring the Tigers 12-9 to finish the first half down by only one, 23-22. The third quarter had the Tigers netting nine points to the Bobcats seven and, with 20 more points to the Bobcats 10 in the final quarter.
Crouse led Benson with 22 points followed by Parke and Palmer with six each and sophomore Kaylie Taylor with five.
“St. David is always scrappy,” Benson varsity coach Robert Bristow said. “They hit some shots, we didn’t hit some shots; the score isn’t really indicative of the way the game was because it was a very close game until the end when we were a little vulnerable in a few spots and they took advantage of it. They are a very good team and our girls competed with them – we just didn’t get some shots to fall. We’re still learning.”
Benson traveled to Morenci for a regional competition on Tuesday, January 24. The Bobcats doubled the Wildcats first quarter score leading 14-7, extending their lead going into the half 33-19. The third quarter had the Bobcats outscoring the Wildcats 19-6 to take a 52-25 lead. Benson would finish the game with a 63-37 regional victory.
Crouse led the Bobcats with 29 points, Taylor with 11, and Parke with eight. They made 28 2-point and two 3-point shots and went one for six from the free throw line.
“Our game at Morenci was quite a bit better than the one we played against them in Benson; we learned from our mistakes, and we learned about how we can’t go into a game and expect to win – we need to work, and the girls are doing just that,” Bristow said. “We try to control the things that we can control and don’t worry about the things we can’t control. One of the things we can control is our effort and the girls have been improving greatly in that category.”
Benson will be traveling to Tucson on Monday, January 30, to take on The Gregory School Hawks of the 1A Tucson Northwest region; they will host the Willcox Cowgirls in regional competition on Thursday, February 2.
