The Bobcat varsity girls’ basketball team went 1-2 for their week of competition, defeating the Morenci Wildcats while falling to the St. David Tigers and the Pima Roughriders.

Benson is currently 8-6 overall, 5-5 in 2A conference competition with a 15th place state ranking and 4-5 in the 2A East region for fifth place with four games left on their regular season schedule.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments