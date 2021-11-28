TUCSON —The Benson varsity girls basketball team started their 2021-22 season playing four games in three days at the Boyd Baker Tournament at Amphitheater High School.
The Bobcats went 3-1 in their early season competitions, defeating the Willcox Cowgirls, the Baboquivari Warriors and the Desert Christian Eagles while falling to the Bisbee Pumas.
In its final game of the tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 24, Benson took on Willcox, defeating the Cowgirls 40-11.
Leading the Bobcats was junior Allie Jennings with nine points, followed by senior Shaylin Taylor and junior Ellie Palmer with six points each. The Bobcats made 16 2-point shots and went 8-16 from the free throw line.
“One of the things we worked on as a team during the Willcox game was our defense and half-court trap,” Benson coach Robert Bristow said. “We were able to convert a few steals into baskets.”
On Tuesday, Nov. 23, Benson took on Baboquivari. Leading 22-19 at the half, the Bobcats went on to defeat the Warriors 49-30.
Taylor led the Bobcats with 22 points, followed by Jennings with 10. Palmer and junior Tatum Benson added six points each. Benson made six 3-point shots, 13 2-point shots, and went 5-14 from the free throw line.
“Offensively, we played more aggressively to help us take the win,” Bristow said.
Earlier that day, the Bobcats played Desert Christian. Leading 34-6 at the half, Benson went on to defeat the Eagles 55-19.
Jennings led the Bobcats with 19 points followed by Taylor with 11. Benson and junior Siarra Wilson both added six. Benson had two 3-point shots, 22 2-point shots and went 5-10 from the free throw line.
“We executed well, did more things correct, and were able to make more buckets than we did against Bisbee,” Bristow said.
The first day of the tournament the Bobcats met Bisbee. Bisbee took the lead at halftime 29-8 and went on to win 52-30.
Taylor led Benson with 13 points followed by Benson with 10. The Bobcats scored three 3-pointers, eight 2-pointers, and went 5-13 from the free throw line.
“We still need to do quite a bit of work on our defense,” Bristow said. “We definitely learned the things we need to improve on. But for our first game of the season we did pretty good — we played hard and we have good conditioning.”
Benson will be at Valley Union on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 5:30 p.m.
The Bobcats will host their Benson Holiday Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11.
