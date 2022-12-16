BENSON — The Benson Bobcat girls’ basketball team hosted Bisbee on Tuesday, December 14, defeating the Pumas in the 2A East regional 49-42.
The Pumas led in the first quarter 14-10 but the Bobcats returned in the second to tie the game going into halftime 23-23.
Benson outscored Bisbee 13-11 to take a slight 36-34 edge going into the final quarter. With the Bobcats adding 13 points to the Pumas eight, Benson took their home court regional victory to improve their record to 2-1 in 2A East competition.
“It was a very good game; both teams came out and played hard,” Benson coach Robert Bristow said. “We had a goal going into the game which was to execute, compete, and provide a lot of effort and energy – and they did that for the entire game. Our girls just got stronger as the game went on; I’m very satisfied and very appreciative of the girls and the way they played. This was a good win for us.”
Leading the Bobcats on the scoreboard were senior Ally Crouse with 25 points, senior Tatum Benson with nine points, and senior Ellie Palmer with seven points. Benson made 16 2-point and three 3-point shots and went eight for 16 from the free throw line.
Leading the Pumas on the scoreboard were senior Gabriella Lopez with 15 points, senior Adamina Martinez with 12 points, and senior Monae Barry with nine points. Bisbee made 10 2-point and six 3-point shots and went four for eight from the free throw line.
