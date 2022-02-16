WILLCOX − Playing their final two games of the regular season, the Benson Bobcats girls basketball team traveled to Willcox to take on the Cowgirls on Friday, Feb 11, after hosting the Pima Roughriders the day before.
Benson bounced back from its 72-33 loss to Pima to beat Willcox 56-23.
Against Willcox, the Bobcats led 16-5 in the first quarter and 34-10 at the half and won the 2A East Region game.
Leading the Bobcats were junior Ally Jennings with 19 points, senior Shaylin Taylor with 15, and senior Chloe Martin and junior Tatum Benson with six each.
“We did a lot better job taking care of the basketball against Willcox,” Benson coach Robert Bristow said. “The girls played hard and were successful.”
The Cowgirls were led by sophomore Mia Mungarro with 12 points.
“We started off strong in the first quarter, but then we just dug ourselves a hole,” Willcox coach Garrett Douglas said. “We have a good group of girls who hustle and play to the whistle all four quarters — every second, every minute, every inch of the floor.”
The Bobcats ended their regular season 15th in the Class 2A rankings with a 9-8 overall record; they finished fourth in the 2A East at 5-5.
The Bobcats hosted a state tournament play-in game against the 18th-ranked Horizon Honors Eagles of the 2A Valley Region Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.