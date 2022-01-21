Purchase Access

BISBEE— The Bisbee Pumas had their five-game winning streak snapped Wednesday in a 43-42 loss to the Benson Bobcats in a 2A East Region girls basketball showdown.

Bisbee went into the game ranked ninth in the 2A girls’ basketball rankings while Benson, which had lost three straight, was ranked 17th.

The Bobcats led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter but were outscored 15-7 in the second as Gabby Lopez pumped in 10 points for Bisbee, giving the Pumas a 21-16 lead at the half.

The third quarter was fairly even with Benson outscoring Bisbee 10-8, but still trailing 26-23 going into the fourth quarter.

In the final period, Tatum Benson sank two 3-pointers for the Bobcats and hit 4-of-5 free-throws as Benson outscored Bisbee 17-13.

Lopez scored a game high 21 points. Alexia Lopez followed with seven points for Bisbee and Ademina Martinez followed with six.

Ally Jennings led Benson with 13 points. Benson followed with 12 and Shalin Taylor contributed eight.

“It was an exciting game,” Benson coach Robert Bristow said. “Our girls played with a lot of energy and a lot of heart.”

Pima remains on top of the 2A East with a 3-0 region record while Benson, Bisbee and Tombstone are tied for second at 1-1.

Bisbee, 2-2 in conference, 1-1 in region play, hosts Willcox on Friday night while Benson, 3-2 in conference, 1-1 in region, will be at Morenci.

The teams meet again Feb. 3 in Benson.

