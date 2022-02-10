BENSON — With its last three games in the scorebook, the Benson Bobcats girls basketball team is 4-3 in the 2A East Region, good for third place, and is ranked 14th in Class 2A.
On Monday, Feb. 7, the Bobcats hosted the Morenci Wildcats in a 2A East game. The Bobcats took an early first quarter lead and was ahead 23-21 at the half. The Wildcats outscored the Bobcats 36-23 in the second half to take the win and regional victory, 57-46.
Leading the Bobcats were junior Ally Jennings with 17 points, senior Shaylin Taylor with 15 and junior Tatum Benson with nine.
On Friday, Feb 4, the Bobcats traveled to Tucson to take on the Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions of the 3A South Region. In a close game until the finish, the Lions won, 38-33.
Leading the Bobcats were Jennings with 15 points and senior Chloe Martin and junior Ellie Palmer with six each.
The second 2A East regular-season game between the Benson girls and the Bisbee Pumas was held at Benson Thursday, Feb. 3.
On Jan 19, the Bobcats traveled to Bisbee, defeating the Pumas 43-42. In Thursday night’s game, however, the Pumas reversed the outcome, defeating the Bobcats 50-28.
Nearly half of the first quarter had expired before either team scored, with Benson putting in two. Bisbee immediately had a layup to tie the score and a free throw after being fouled to take the lead. After the score was tied 6-6 the Pumas held the lead through the end of the game.
The first quarter ended with Bisbee up 14-8 and 22-16 at the half. The Pumas outscored the Bobcats 23-7 and cruised to the victory.
Leading the Bobcats were Benson with eight and Taylor and Jennings with six each. Benson went 4-for-4 from the free throw line and made six 2-point and four 3-point shots.
“Bisbee was better prepared for the game tonight,” Benson coach Robert Bristow said. “We didn’t execute well, and our level of energy was not what it has been.”
Leading the Pumas were junior Gabby Lopez with 21 points, senior Alexia Lopez with eight, junior Yanitza Romero with seven and seniors Valerie Wright and Jacklyn Cronin with six each. Bisbee went 5-for-7 from the free throw line and made 12 2-point and seven 3-point shots.
“I’m proud of our players; they wanted this win really bad because Benson had beaten us by one at home,” Bisbee coach Courtney Borquez said. “We had a lot of good shots tonight; they played really well together and gelled as a team. Benson is a tough team, but we really wanted this win.”
Benson will host the Pima Roughriders in its last home game of the season Thursday, Feb. 10, and will travel to Willcox to take on the Cowgirls Friday, Feb 11. Results were not available at press time.
