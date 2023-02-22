The Benson Bobcats girls basketball team earned their way into the 2A championship state tournament, playing the third-ranked Pima Roughriders in the first round on Friday, Feb. 17, at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley.

The Bobcats, 14th in the state rankings, fell to the Roughriders 54-29.

