The Benson Bobcats girls basketball team earned their way into the 2A championship state tournament, playing the third-ranked Pima Roughriders in the first round on Friday, Feb. 17, at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley.
The Bobcats, 14th in the state rankings, fell to the Roughriders 54-29.
The Roughriders led the Bobcats in the first quarter 12-6, ending the half up 22-14. Outscoring Benson in the second half 32-15, Pima won and advanced to the state quarterfinals.
Leading the Bobcats were sophomore Kaylei Taylor with 10 points and senior Jessica Barker with seven.
Several Benson athletes made their mark in this year’s statistics in the 1A-6A state ranks, in the 2A conference, and in the 2A East Gegion.
Ranked statewide is senior Ally Crouse, first in double doubles with 21, second in field goals with 249 and fifth in rebounds, averaging 13.7 per game.
In the 2A conference Crouse is first in rebounds, first in field goals, first in double doubles, and fifth in scoring, averaging 18.9.
In the 2A East Region, Crouse is first in rebounds, first in double doubles, first in field goals, third in scoring, fifth in free throws with 51, fifth in assists, and seventh in blocks; senior Tatum Benson is first in steals (3.9 per game), fourth in assists (2.5 per game), fifth in field goals (120), seventh in 3-pointers (27), eighth in blocks, eighth in double doubles with three, and ninth in scoring (averaging 10 points per game); Taylor is third in blocks, fourth in steals with 3.5 per game, fourth in double doubles with five, fifth in rebounds with eight per game, ninth in field goals with 88, 10th in free throws with 29; senior Ellie Palmer is fourth in 3-pointers with 39, seventh in assists, and seventh in steals with 3.2 per game; and senior Grace Parke is ninth in assists.
The Bobcats finished with a 12-6 overall record, 7-5 for third place in the 2A East, and 8-5 for 14th place in the 2A conference.
