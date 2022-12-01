BENSON — The Benson Bobcats girls basketball team has experience and youth, with nine of the 18 players from the freshman class.
The Bobcats will be suiting up a junior varsity and varsity squad but varsity coach Robert Bristow welcomes games for his youngest athletes.
“We don’t have a freshman team this year but if any school is interested we are definitely available,” Bristow said.
The Bobcats have five returning seniors.
“Our experience will be one of our biggest strengths this year; I’ll put four girls on the floor who have been in the program for all four years,” Bristow said. “We have five girls with varsity experience who are very consistent and have been in the program (one is a sophomore but she definitely is beyond her years in basketball IQ). I’m very confident that we will be able to hold our own; we just need to make sure that those who come off the bench can fill the role and shore things up.
“Practice up to now has been about getting into condition and getting a lot of shots early. I can call out a set or entry into our offense to run and I’m just elated that they do it and do it pretty good. I think a lot of things will depend on how crisp we can get; little things that we can do to change things just a little bit so other teams can’t predict what we’re doing.”
Bristow, in his fifth year coaching the Bobcats, has years of basketball experience. He coached the Tombstone girls for 12 years with his Yellow Jackets team taking the 1994 state title; he also coached the Buena freshmen boys’ for three years. Bristow is a Benson High math teacher.
Brian Taylor, a Benson High School 1999 alumni who has been a Bobcats basketball coach for 18 years (currently in his sixth year with the high school girls’ program), is the junior varsity and assistant varsity coach.
The Bobcats are members of the 2A East Region. Last season they finished 5-5 in the region, 7-6 in the 2A conference and 9-8 overall. This years’ 2A East will include the Bisbee Pumas, the Morenci Wildcats, the Pima Roughriders, the Santa Rita Eagles, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets and the Willcox Cowgirls.
“The 2A East is generally a very strong region and the state champion the last two years (Pima) has come out of the 2A East,” Bristow said. “Anyone in our region can probably surprise the other. I’ll definitely favor us but we’re going to have to step up and deliver, we can’t just rely on what I think.”
The Bobcats competed in the Boyd Baker Tournament Nov. 21-23 at St. Augustine and Amphitheater high schools in Tucson.
The first regular-season game will be at Ray on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Bobcats will host their annual Benson Holiday Tournament Dec. 15-17.
