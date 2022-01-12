Purchase Access

SCOTTSDALE − The Benson Bobcats girls basketball team took on the Scottsdale Christian Eagles of the 2A Metro Region on Saturday, Jan. 9, in Scottsdale and fell 58-30.

The Eagles took control early with an 11-8 first quarter lead, increasing that to 23-13 at the half. In the second half the Eagles topped the Bobcats 35-17 to take the home court victory.

“We didn’t take care of the ball and that was a point of emphasis going into the game,” Benson coach Robert Bristow said. “Our lack of offense affected our defense.”

Benson junior Tatum Benson led the Bobcats with 10 points followed by senior Chloe Martin with seven and junior Ellie Palmer with six.

The Bobcats made 10 2-point and three 3-point shots and went 1-for-3 from the free throw line.

Benson, second in the 2A East and 10th in the 2A state conference, will host the St. David Tigers on Thursday, Jan. 13; they travel to Willcox to take on the Cowgirls on Friday, Jan. 14.

