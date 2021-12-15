Benson shows off its second-place plaque Saturday. Standing, from left, coach Robert Bristow, Ellie Palmer, Jessica Barker, Kaylei Taylor, Tatum Benson, Trinity Foy, Siarra Wilson, Chloe Martin, Allie Jennings, Grace Parke and coach Brian Taylor. Kneeling is Shaylin Taylor.
BENSON − The Benson girls basketball took second place at the Benson Holiday Tournament that was held Dec. 10-11 at Benson High School.
Benson lost to Sahuarita 36-31 in the title game Saturday. The Tombstone Yellow Jackets placed third.
Benson earned its way to the championship game with victories over the Patagonia Lobos of the 1A South Region 77-14 and the Tucson Empire Ravens of the 3A South Region 37-27. The Mustangs defeated the Douglas Bulldogs of the 4A Gila Region 53-29 and the Tombstone Yellow Jackets of the 2A East Region 67-28 to make it to the championship game.
The first quarter of the title game was all Benson with the Bobcats holding the Mustangs scoreless to lead 8-0. The Mustangs, with the help of three 3-point shots, got going offensively in the second quarter pulling within one, 15-14.
The Mustangs took the lead in the third quarter, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 16 points to lead 30-22. The Bobcats outscored the Mustangs 9-6 in the fourth quarter, it was not enough to take back the lead.
“Sahuarita made some critical 3-pointers to help them take the win,” Benson coach Robert Bristow said, “but we played hard, aggressive, and with a lot of heart and effort.”
Leading the Bobcats were junior Allie Jennings with 16 points and senior Shaylin Taylor with nine. Benson made 11 2-pointers and went 9-for-24 from the free throw line.
