Benson High School’s girls tennis team won its first match of the season on Tuesday, March 14, snapping a three-match losing skid and beating the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 5-4 at Benson High School.

In the No. 1 singles match, Tombstone’s Skylar Mazzanti beat Benson’s Destiny Foster 6-3, 6-3.

