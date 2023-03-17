Benson girls tennis tops Tombstone 5-4 By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Mar 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Benson High School’s girls tennis team won its first match of the season on Tuesday, March 14, snapping a three-match losing skid and beating the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 5-4 at Benson High School.In the No. 1 singles match, Tombstone’s Skylar Mazzanti beat Benson’s Destiny Foster 6-3, 6-3.At No. 2 singles it was Tombstone’s Jamora Haynes beating Benson’s Kaylee Whitney 6-2, 6-1.Benson’s Andrea Hummel knocked off Tombstone’s Makinzee Meinhardt 6-2, 7-6 in No. 3 singles.In No. 4 singles, Benson’s Sierra Brooks beat Tombstone’s Destiny Dyson 6-1, 6-0.The No. 5 singles match between Benson’s Juana Macias and Tombstone’s Akasia Cederlof went three sets with Cederlof winning the first set 7-5 and Macias taking the next two 7-6, 10-3.The No. 6 singles match between Benson’s Meena Marsh and Tombstone’s Abigail Satterfield was a 1-0 forfeit in Marsh’s favor.In doubles, Tombstone won its No. 1 and No. 2 matches with Meinhardt and Haynes beating Macias and Marsh 8-3 and Mazzanti and Dyson shutting out Maryann and Kylie Peterson 8-0.Tombstone forfeited its No. 3 doubles match to Hummel and Brooks.The Bobcats, 1-3 overall, 1-2 in division, will be at Pima Monday, March 20, while Tombstone, 1-2 overall, 0-2 in division, is at Safford on Tuesday, March 21. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Mathematics Games And Toys Religion Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Four killed in I-10 crash in Benson, officials say 4 victims in fatal highway wreck near Benson identified Latest Mexican gray wolf count shows population moving closer to Cochise County UPDATE: Cox internet outage impacts Herald/Review Wednesday print edition delivery Partner of man sentenced to prison for more than 40 years speaks out Elections director job now being advertised Vultures invade Bisbee for annual event Carjacking of man, 86, ends in crash at Border Patrol checkpoint 'Possibly struck something:' 911 calls provide new details in border rancher murder case Sarah Marley principal in Douglas gets dunked Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 4 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Four killed in I-10 crash in Benson, officials say 4 victims in fatal highway wreck near Benson identified Latest Mexican gray wolf count shows population moving closer to Cochise County UPDATE: Cox internet outage impacts Herald/Review Wednesday print edition delivery Partner of man sentenced to prison for more than 40 years speaks out Elections director job now being advertised Vultures invade Bisbee for annual event Carjacking of man, 86, ends in crash at Border Patrol checkpoint 'Possibly struck something:' 911 calls provide new details in border rancher murder case Sarah Marley principal in Douglas gets dunked COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.