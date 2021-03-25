BENSON —The weather may not have been the best for a day on the golf course, but the scores for the Benson High School golf teams’ first home match did not seem to be impacted.
“It’s hard to believe that we had such good scores as a team with such bad weather,” Benson High School coach Jim Howe said.
The Bobcats hosted their first match of the year on Tuesday at San Pedro Golf Course. Schools that competed were the Tucson Empire Ravens, first with 200; the Benson Bobcats, second, 208; the Safford Bulldogs third, 211; and the Pima Roughriders fourth, 228.
Scoring for the Bobcats were: junior Gavin Barker with a 50; senior captain Seneca Wilson, 51; junior Haven Fuentes, 51; and sophomore Logan Garza, 56.
“This was one of the best, if not the best, team scores I’ve had since I started coaching golf at Benson five years ago,” Howe said. “It was windy and cold— the worst conditions we’ve ever played in but our players showed their determination to do well. I’m impressed with how well we played in this adverse weather situation.”
Bobcats’ captain Wilson agreed that the weather was less than favorable for golf.
“There was nothing I could do to change the weather so I decided to use it as a tool,” Wilson said. “I knew which way the wind was blowing and used it to my advantage.”
The Bobcats will be competing on Saturday in the Sandy Cook Invitational at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Willcox. Willcox High School is hosting the eight- or nine-team invitational.
