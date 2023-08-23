BENSON − The Benson Bobcats are returning to the 2A conference after spending the 2022-23 season competing at the 3A level.
Coach Dustin Cluff, in his 20th — his second as the varsity coach — is excited to see how his team will do as it returns to 2A competition.
The Bobcats have 46 athletes on their roste,r including 10 seniors. Seniors Dalton Crockett and Sebastian Pajak and junior Buck Garrett will be team captains.
“Our team consists of good character-type kids who make good choices on the field, good choices off the field, who have great support and loving parents,” Cluff said. “We have an awesome team camaraderie; we’re unified in our vision and our goals. As far as being a complete and fuller team, we are definitely that this year.”
The Bobcats met the Pima Roughriders on Saturday, Aug. 12, in a preseason scrimmage at Pima.
“The scrimmage was a good test for us,” Cluff said. “There were many positives that we can take away; we learned a lot about ourselves. Pima is definitely a good football team who will make another run coming off a state championship; they were definitely a physical test for us.
“We need to refine some things offensively and defensively; we were trying to focus on the fundamentals. We’re going to open some things up in the playbook for our offense and hone our skills with our defense to get ready for the season.”
Last year the Bobcats were members of the 3A South Region, finishing 1-4 in the region, 3-4 in 3A and 5-5 overall. This season they will be competing in the 2A San Pedro Region; teams in the region include the Bisbee Pumas, the Catalina Trojans, the Palo Verde Magnet Titans, the Tanque Verde Hawks, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets, and the Willcox Cowboys.
“The biggest difference in being 2A is that now we’re playing the same type kids; 3A has high caliber kids, the same caliber as we have, they just have more than we do – they’re pulling from a bigger pot of kids than we are which is a big difference,” Cluff said.
“Now we’re playing in a conference made up of schools that look a lot like us with similar cultures and identities as we have. We’re playing the same type of caliber of kids; it’s just more equally based for how Benson is made up.
“These boys have played 2A for long time, that’s Benson’s history and tradition – they’re confident there and know they can win there. Last year was a humbling experience.”
Cluff is assisted by three Benson alumni who all competed for the Bobcats, Alex Montijo, Talon Palme, and Ryan Taylor.
“This year the guys are working hard and being leaders,” said Montijo, a 2011 Benson alumni who has coached the Bobcats offensive and defensive lines for six years. “It’s going to be good being back in 2A, it’s a whole different level of football — it’s where we belong. We’re excited to be back on the field and ready to compete for a state title.”
“The whole reason I got into coaching was because I wanted to be that mentor, someone these kids can look up to,” said Palmer, a 2020 Benson graduate in his second year working with the quarterbacks and corners. “I had great examples in Chris Determan and Chris Taylor — I looked up to them immensely when I was in high school, and I want to give back and be that for someone else to give back to the community.
“We firmly believe that we have one of the best, if not the best quarterbacks (senior Dalton Crockett) in the 2A. Last year he passed for around 1,400 yards while only playing seven games. Really efficient with the ball, makes good quick decisions, a great leader — a great kid to coach and to be around. I think our passing game is going to be amazing — we’re expecting him to pass close to 3,000 yards this season.
“Defensively, we also have a great core of linebackers with Tristin Goodwin, Buck Garrett, Andrew Workman, Crockett, they are going to be huge for us. We have one goal in mind, a state championship. We fully expect ourselves to be playing in that game.”
“This season I’m excited to go back to playing some of the teams that I grew up playing against (in the 2A region), like Tombstone and Bisbee, and re-sparking those rivalries,” said Taylor, 2015 Benson alumni in his third year as defensive coordinator. It’s special playing those teams, playing for the Cochise County 2A title.
“I think our defense is going to be really good this year. We have some very solid linebackers; we also have some really good leaders. I think we’re going to be very competitive and tough to beat.”
Looking at their upcoming season schedule, Cluff is ready for all the opportunities it holds for his team.
“I think we have a dynamite schedule,” he said. “It’s going to be tough and competitive; we need to be tested, weighed, and measured and we need to know what we’re capable of. We just need the support, the confidence, to continue to work hard and have the capacity to endure a long season. And I believe they have that. We look for great things to happen this season.”
