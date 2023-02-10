BENSON − The Benson Bobcats boys basketball team will be in Bullhead City Friday evening taking on the Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots at 6 p.m. in a 2A state play-in game.
Benson, 16-13 overall, 6-6 in the 2A East Region, qualified for state after beating Tombstone 83-56 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the regular season finale for both teams which was Senior Night for the Bobcats.
Benson finished fourth in the 2A East behind Pima, Bisbee and Morenci. Mohave Accelerated, 16-10 overall, 6-6 in region, finished third in the 2A West behind Arizona Lutheran Academy of Phoenix and Trivium Prep Academy of Goodyear.
The winner of Friday’s state play-in game will advance to the 16-team state tournament which begins Feb. 17 in Prescott.
In the win over Tombstone, senior Aiden Finch, who on Feb. 2 surpassed the 1,000-career point mark in the win over Willcox, added to his career point total by sinking a game-high 28 points while senior Jai Altamirano followed with 22.
Finch’s nine first-quarter points followed by Altamirano’s two 3s in the first quarter helped Benson take a 22-21 lead.
Finch scored seven points in the second quarter as the Bobcats padded their lead to 33-24.
Tombstone’s Eric Carrillo’s bucket just prior to halftime cut Benson’s lead to 41-32.
Benson used a 42-24 second-half performance to close out the game.
Malachi Keller led Tombstone with 20 points. Alec Jordan and Amari Leech each had nine.
“A lot of emotions being Senior Night,” Benson coach Alex Montijo said. “We went out pumped to play them and they went out pumped to play us. I’m proud of my kids; this was my first year with these guys as their head coach and they adapted well to the changes we made. Hopefully our tough regional play will help us going into the playoffs.”
Herald/Review sports contributor Linda Lou Lamb contributed to this article.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.