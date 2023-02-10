BENSON − The Benson Bobcats boys basketball team will be in Bullhead City Friday evening taking on the Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots at 6 p.m. in a 2A state play-in game.

Benson, 16-13 overall, 6-6 in the 2A East Region, qualified for state after beating Tombstone 83-56 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the regular season finale for both teams which was Senior Night for the Bobcats.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments