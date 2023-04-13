BENSON — Competing in high school sports, students in all four grades vie for positions on junior varsity and varsity teams, working hard to earn their way onto the starting lineup.
For Benson High School freshman golfer Bianka Goerke, that hard work paid off this season when she earned the No. 1 spot on the school’s varsity team.
“Bianka is very athletic, very positive; she works really hard and is pretty solid in golf all-around,” Benson golf coach Jeff Christensen said. “It’s obvious that she has been taught well. She goes out on weekends or when we don’t have practice to play; she’s very committed.
“We knew coming into this season that she was probably going to be the No. 1 one player — and she has been our No. 1 player since day one.
“This is just the beginning for her; she’ll continue to progress and grow. This year is just the start of many good things to come.”
Goerke, who has been playing golf for only three years, definitely enjoys the game.
“I started playing golf when I was 12,” she said. “I really like individual sports; I like working on my own so playing an individual sport is really for me. What I also enjoy about golf is the atmosphere; you go to such nice golf courses with beautiful views.
“Sports just puts you in a good mood. I like competing, working hard to win and winning. That’s why I like sports and especially golf in general.
“You need to have heart for the game — you need to really love what you’re doing, because if you don’t then what’s the point of spending so much time doing it? You need to be competitive because no one wants to play to lose and it’s definitely more fun if you’re winning — and it’s also helpful if you’re athletic. But being mentally tough often gets you farther than being physically tough.”
Goerke golf skills are growing with every practice and competition. Recently she finished in first place with a 2-under par 34 in a five-team match that included more than 25 golfers.
Golf, however, was not her first choice when she began playing sports at a young age. Like her older sister, she competed in softball. And, also like her sister, she enjoys rodeo — with her favorite events being barrel racing, team roping and break away roping.
“When she was little she played softball, she was a pitcher and she did really well,” her mother Whitney said. “Her dad is a good golfer; one day he was going out to golf and he asked her if she wanted to go with him and she said OKJ. They went out and she could naturally hit the ball. When they came home he said that she was pretty good and had a great swing. We asked her if she liked it and she said ‘I loved it, I had so much fun.’
“She finished out her softball season but she really liked golf and wanted to spend more time with it — and she got better very quickly. We were very impressed with that. It was just something that was natural for her and she really enjoyed it being an individual sport.”
Bianka is the youngest of Nathan and Whitney Goerke’s three children. Her sister, Izzabela, is a junior at the University of South Dakota competing on the softball team; her brother, Nathan, is a freshman at South Dakota University competing on the football team.
Goerke and her siblings came upon their athletic skills and focus from their parents, who both competed at East Tennessee State University – father Nathan in football and Whitney in volleyball.
“She wants to succeed; she is focused and picks up on the concepts of the game and how to play and make different shots very quickly,” her father said. “She studies the game and reads books about golf — she’s very competitive and dedicated to the game. She’s very driven; she knows what she wants and she pushes herself to get better. I can’t wait to see how she does as she gets older.”
“And she’s the best kid — she’s a loving, caring, good person,” her mother said. “She loves golf, she’ll work really hard at it. But she also has a huge sense of pride in her academics and who she is as a student and the goals she has for her life. I believe that she will accomplish whatever she puts her mind to, she’s just that type of person.”
Goerke is appreciative of her parents’ continua encouragement and that of her family, friends and coaches.
“My parents are very supportive,” she said. “They go to any and every tournament or match they can. I think that’s also what helps me be a good golfer, is the very big support system I have. I’m very close with my family, they are my best friends. My parents, my siblings, my coaches, my extended family are all big supporters of me and always help me strive to do my best.”
Goerke is an honor roll student and a member of the Future Business Leaders of America. She volunteers at school events, including athletic concession stands and primary school field days. She also enjoys designing Bobcats clothing and started her own brand as a project for her business management class.
Even though she has three more years before her high school graduation, she is thinking about her future.
“I really want to play golf in college,” she said.
“Right now I have a few ideas about my future career. I’ve wanted to be a cardiovascular surgeon my entire life. But now that I’m getting older, I’ve thought about becoming a civil engineer or an architect because I like to be really hands-on with my work and building stuff.”
But golf is still in the forefront of her plans and she looks forward to where it could take her.
“That’s the dream; to play your sport your whole life,” she said.
