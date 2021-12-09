BENSON —The Benson Holiday Basketball Tournament, a tradition that started in the mid-1960s, has returned after taking a one-year hiatus.
The 2020-21 basketball season was the first time in more than 50 years that multiple teams did not converge on the Benson High School gymnasiums for holiday tournament competition. Last year all in-season tournaments were canceled due to COVID restrictions. This year, eight girls’ and eight boys’ teams will be filling the Benson gyms to compete for the holiday championship.
When the tournament began Benson only had one gym, recently named the McGlumphy-Wilson Gymnasium, so the three-day tournament could only accommodate four girls’ and four boys’ teams. With the addition of the new gym, recently named the James R. Driggers Gymnasium, the tournament size doubled to eight teams.
Retired Benson Athletic Director James Driggers remembers his time as the boys’ basketball coach competing in the tournament and then as the athletic director running the event.
“The Benson tournament is an excellent small-town basketball tradition,” Driggers said. “I remember always having kids who had graduated being home for the holidays and coming to visit. Everyone has a great time watching basketball and sharing memories, both from Benson and from the other schools who are competing. Many friendships were also built with those working the tournament — with coaches and officials and scorekeepers— everyone who had a part in helping. It’s been a great Southern Arizona basketball tradition for many years.”
The original eight-team format had teams competing in three games — one game each on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
This year the tournament changed to a two-day schedule, Friday, Dec 10, and Saturday, Dec 11. Each team will compete in three games. Basketball fans will be able to watch games in either gym starting Friday morning. Game times are 11:30 a.m. and 1, 2:30, 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tournament brackets will be posted in both gymnasiums.
The girls teams include the Benson Bobcats, the Douglas Bulldogs, the Tucson Empire Ravens, the Patagonia Lobos, the Sahuarita Mustangs, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets, the Valley Union Blue Devils, and the Walden Grove Red Wolves.
The boys teams include the Benson Bobcats, the Empire Ravens, the Patagonia Lobos, the Sahuarita Mustangs, the San Miguel Vipers, the St. David Tigers, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets and the Valley Union Blue Devils.
“This years’ tournament gives each team a chance to play three games in two days,” Benson High School Athletic Director Chris Taylor said. “We had a lot of interest from schools to participate and we have a lot of good teams competing.”
