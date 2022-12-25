BENSON − Benson High School’s annual holiday basketball tournament was the perfect opportunity to honor the members, coaches, and cheerleaders from the 1971 Class B state championship boys basketball team.
Memories of the 1970-71 basketball season and the Bobcats’ state championship were reunited at the reunion on Friday, Dec. 16. The celebration started with a dinner at the Benson City Grille and culminated in Benson’s “old” gym, the McGlumphy-Wilson Gymnasium, prior to the Benson boys game against the Tombstone Yellow Jackets. As Benson athletic director Eric Tatum announced members in attendance, they made their way to the center of the gym where each player was given a Benson jersey with their team number by current Bobcats players.
It was in that gym, in 1971, that Benson hosted their final home game of the season, the regional game for state seeding, facing the Yellow Jackets for the Class B East title. Benson lost to Tombstone to take second in the region and second for the state seeding. Benson, however, would go on to defeat the Wickenburg Wranglers 75-59 for the state championship at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
Their road to the state title had Bobcats boys junior varsity and assistant varsity coach Max Valkingburg taking over the varsity coaching responsibilities; head coach Jack Wilson had recently been hospitalized and was unable to take his team to state.
“I coached all of the state games because Jack was in the hospital,” said Valkingburg, who was also in attendance at the team’s reunion. “Jack came in early in the fourth quarter of the championship game against Wickenburg. I said to him ‘this is your team Jack’ and he said ‘oh no, you got them here, you finish it’ – and so I did.
“One thing that stood out in that game was that we played great defense. What people might not realize is that Alex Carlberg (Benson principal) and I did some scouting and put together a pretty good defense against Wickenburg — and it worked to perfection. The young men did a great job.
“I had literally coached them for four years because I was their junior varsity coach. We had a small team; I think our tallest player was 6-foot-1 but we had quickness. What a great bunch of kids; just super and a pleasure to be around. And the celebration was just great; it was really well done.”
Richard Carlberg was one of seven seniors on the team. He and fellow senior Mitch Hoopes were selected to the all-tournament team, with Hoopes being named the captain.
“We all had great experiences at Benson,” Carlberg said. “We enjoyed our school, our teachers and our small community. We were pretty athletically blessed in the class of ’71 and the class behind us also had a lot of good athletes; we had that rarity of having back-to-back outstanding athletes. The cool thing is that all of them are better people than they are athletes.
“I was really calm at that championship game; usually I would have butterflies, but it just seemed to me like we were better than them, but we weren’t because they were the No. 1-ranked team in the state. We blew the game open early, had a big lead, and coasted to the finish – we were up enough to where the starters were out midway through the fourth period.
“The reunion was near perfect. We had dinner at the Benson City Grille (there were more than 40 people) then we went to the gym and were able to talk more prior to being introduced and going out on the court. It was good to see the families of those who have passed on — Hector Cheverria, Mitch Hoopes, Marlyn East; their families were also introduced, and each given a jersey. It was all very emotional. And it was especially nice to have Max (Coach Valkinburg) there.
“It was unbelievable to be back in the old gym, waiting to be introduced from the wings. We weren’t expecting the jerseys — it just gave us goosebumps; it was really cool. Three of the administrators were there (superintendent Micah Mortensen, principal Jeff Thompson, athletic director Eric Tatham). They were, from the get-go, ‘whatever we can do for you let us know because we want to make this special.’ Eric also did a great job with the music, the introductions, and getting everything set up for us.
“It was just a lot of fun to catch up. What a great experience.”
Demetrio Quintero, a member of the championship team, competed as a forward.
“I remember it all like it was yesterday,” Quintero said. “No one expected us to take state; we got blown out in the regional championship game against Tombstone, so we went as the No. 2 seed. It didn’t look good for us and then our coach went into the hospital. Our assistant coach, Max Valkingburg, who coached us since we were freshmen, took over. We were always his kids. We went into state playing man to man the way he coached us back when we were JV and we caught fire. I always thanked him for giving me the opportunity and the chance to play and being the honorary captain for the championship game. He was a great motivator; he was special.
“I was pleasantly surprised with the reunion because we had wanted this for a long time, and it finally came to fruition; we really wanted to honor Coach Valkingburg and also our players who have passed on. Thanks to Richard Carlberg for putting this all together.”
Edmund Meza was a senior in 1971 who lettered all four years as a point guard.
“We all grew up together, knew each other pretty good, and played a lot of sports with each other from Little League through senior year,” Meza said. “We went to state three years in a row and finally took the championship our senior year; that championship game was really exciting.
“The reunion was great — it was all a nice surprise. They announced us, gave us a jersey, and really treated us well. It was nice to see everyone; they even had a special moment for the three from our team who have passed.”
Richard Saenz, a junior in 1971, was a guard on the championship team and returned to celebrate with his teammates.
“The seniors had a great camaraderie; they led the team that year with good leadership,” Saenz said. “They played a lot together, they knew each other — most of them played football, basketball and baseball together. I grew up in the same neighborhood so many of us were always hanging out playing sports.
“I was actually close with Coach Wilson; he was a personal mentor for me, just a great guy who helped me and taught me a lot. He was always good to me and my older brother, Erasmo. Coach Wilson meant a lot to all of us and Coach Valkingburg came in and took over when he couldn’t be there and did a great job.
“The reunion was great; it was just a good environment seeing everyone and getting everyone together. Everyone had fun; we talked about what we did that year, but it was mostly catching up with what we did as kids. It was the best reunion; it was definitely nicely done.”
In addition to having the team members at the celebration, the Bobcats cheerleaders were invited to the 51st reunion.
“It was great to be with all the players that I haven’t seen in 51 years and reflect on all the wonderful camaraderie we had,” said Martha Johnson, who was a senior in 1971 and one of five cheerleaders. “This has not really changed for me and the friendships that have remained over all these years. I just wish we had had more time to talk with everyone. It was definitely worth the trip.
“The state game was awesome. We worked hard to cheer on our team; we were such a small school at the time, and it was great that we won.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.