BENSON − Benson High School’s annual holiday basketball tournament was the perfect opportunity to honor the members, coaches, and cheerleaders from the 1971 Class B state championship boys basketball team.

Memories of the 1970-71 basketball season and the Bobcats’ state championship were reunited at the reunion on Friday, Dec. 16. The celebration started with a dinner at the Benson City Grille and culminated in Benson’s “old” gym, the McGlumphy-Wilson Gymnasium, prior to the Benson boys game against the Tombstone Yellow Jackets. As Benson athletic director Eric Tatum announced members in attendance, they made their way to the center of the gym where each player was given a Benson jersey with their team number by current Bobcats players.

