BENSON — The Benson High School Bobcats hosted the Bisbee Pumas, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets and the Willcox Cowboys/Cowgirls at the Benson XC Ivitational, the first cross country meet of the season, on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
“The weather was beautiful, it was cool with a little bit of a breeze,” Benson coach Randy Barney said of the meet’s 5 p.m. start time. “Running later in the afternoon really helped all the athletes, especially this time of the year.”
Benson’s boys took first with 20, Tombstone was second with 52, and Bisbee was third with 63. The Benson girls took first with 15.
The Benson boys were led by senior Joseph Akers, who placed first in 18:42. Junior Ezekiel Crowley was second, junior Aaric Myatt fourth, sophomore Syric Ramerez sixth, sophomore Logan Vance ninth, freshman Ben Blalock 12th, sophomore Jacob Benz 16th, junior James Leck 17th, junior David Souza 21st and sophomore Devin Dube 23rd.
Placing for the Benson girls were junior Ella Allred second, sophomore Shannon Frost fifth, freshman Lillian Juarez sixth, junior Liliana Lerblance eighth, freshman Rayleigh Olsen ninth and freshman Nichole Holbert 10th.
“Both of our teams ran well,” Barney said. “I’m really excited to see where every one of our runners placed today; it was as good as I had hoped for and better in some areas. Everything went well; it’s nice to be back into the cross-country season.”
Placing for the Bisbee Puma boys were senior Ramon Loya third, sophomore Eduardo Navarette 13th, junior Edgardo Gamez 14th, senior Gilberto Bustamante 19th, freshman Martin Ramero 24th and sophomore Michael Flores 26th. Placing for the Bisbee girls were freshman Nicol Ceja 12th and sophomore Mia Lopez 13th.
“We have a young team who are all willing to work hard,” Bisbee coach Armando Ballesteros said. “Cross country is definitely a tough, demanding sport.”
Placing for the Tombstone Yellow Jacket boys were junior Anthony Piro fifth, junior Landen Pease 10th, junior Valen Morales 11th, senior Kenneth Walker 15th, sophomore Danary Jackson 20th, sophomore Ethan Bercot 22nd and senior Lance Walker 25th. Placing for the Yellow Jackets girls were junior Cora Lehman third and junior Elya Wildgen seventh.
“This was definitely a good starting point for the season,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said. “We found out a lot of things that we need to work on and that we need to get better at as the season progresses. What I really liked about what our kids did was that they hung in there and they fought really hard through the whole race. They have what it takes to be really competitive.”
Placing for the Willcox Cowboys were junior Lane Whetten seventh, freshman Sawyer Thompson eighth and freshman Jonathan Rodarte 18th. Placing for the Cowgirls were sophomore Ainsley Hepworth first in 22:46, senior Maylee Thompson fourth and senior Allison Wilson 11th.
“We did well at Benson; we didn’t have enough to get a team score, so everyone ran as individuals and not for a team score,” Willcox coach Jennifer Wilson said. “They’ve all put in a lot of work over the summer and during preseason; they’re all ran well for the first meet of the season. I’m excited to see these kids run and see what they can do. We’re working on the little things and they’re seeing the changes in big ways — and that’s a good thing.”
Benson, Bisbee, Tombstone and Willcox will compete in Tombstone Wednesday, Sept. 7, in the Justin Prevatte Cross Country Classic.
Ten teams will be competing in the invitational with the girls and boys open race starting at 4 p.m., the varsity boys’ competition at 4:45 p.m. and the varsity girls at 5:20 p.m.
“The first Tombstone cross country race that I ran in as a Yellow Jacket was in 1995, but our invitational dates back to the late ‘80s,” said Winslow, who graduated from Tombstone in 1997. “Our cross country program was established in 1987 by Roger Bristow who is now the Buena High School cross country coach. Coach Bristow is a great coach and mentor and even a better man.
“Our invitational was renamed in 2008 after one of our former athletes, Justin Prevatte. He was one of my athletes when I first started teaching and assistant coaching at Tombstone. He worked so hard, excelling as not only a student but also as an athlete.
“His senior year (2002-03) he won the individual state boys’ cross country championship, and he also led our boys to the cross country state team title.
“That same school year he competed in track and field, taking the state championship in the 3,200 and as a member of the 4x800 that also took a state title. He went on to compete at Paradise Valley Community College his freshman year before transferring to Pima Community College his sophomore year where he became an all-American for cross country. He not only worked hard but he was a fantastic guy as well.
“In 2007 Justin was killed in a tragic car accident. Coach Bristow was coaching at Rio Rico at that time, and he suggested to me that we rename our invitational after Justin, and I thought that would be a fantastic tribute to such a great kid. The following year, 2008, the Tombstone cross country invitational was the first Justin Prevatte Cross Country Classic.”
