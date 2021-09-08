BENSON —Benson High School hosted Bisbee, Tombstone, and Willcox in a cross country meet on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The Bobcats girls placed first with 20 points followed by the Willcox Cowgirls 52.
The Benson boys won with 21 points followed by the Bisbee Pumas, 54, and the Willcox Cowboys 91.
Placing for the Benson girls were senior Amity Hall first, freshman Sadie Webb third, sophomore Ella Allred fourth, junior Siarra Wilson fifth, junior Brooke Schmidt seventh, junior Grace Parke ninth, junior Liliana Lerblance 10th, freshman Sierra Brooks 13th, junior Bailey Barney 14th and freshman Shannon Frost 17th.
“Our girls had a strong showing; everyone is running great,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “Amity ran a great time for the first race of her senior year as team captain.”
Placing for the Benson boys were junior Joseph Akers first, freshman Oskar Bergh second, sophomore Aaric Myatt fourth, senior Zach Laura fifth, junior Randy Suprenant ninth, sophomore Syric Ramirez 11th, junior Kyle Hatch 14th, freshman Logan Vance 15th, freshman Jacob Benz 20th, freshman Jake Lara 22nd, senior Thomas Caywood 25th and freshman James Leck 28th.
“Most of our boys exceeded the goals we had set for them – they all ran great,” Barney said. “Joseph, one of our team captains, ran a spectacular race to finish first. Oskar was only six seconds behind Joseph — they both pushed each other for excellent first meet times.”
Placing for the Tombstone Yellow Jacket girls were freshman Rachel Thursby, sixth, and junior Cora Lehman, 12th.
Placing for the Yellow Jacket boys were sophomore Anthony Piro sixth, freshman Landen Pease 12th and sophomore Valen Morales 24th.
“I’m very pleased with the grit and toughness of our athletes, especially being so early in the season,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said. “We do have a long way to go but the Benson meet was definitely a good starting point for our season.”
Placing for the Willcox Cowgirls were freshman Ainsley Hepworth second, junior Maylee Thompson eighth, junior Yuliana Reyes 11th, senior Naomi Hernandez 15th, and junior Allison Wilson 16th.
Placing for the Cowboys were senior Johny Collins seventh, senior Tirso Trujillo 13th, sophomore Lane Whetten 16th, senior Ryan McClaine 26th, and freshman Kyle McClaine 29th.
“I was really excited to see the meet results,” Willcox coach Jennifer Wilson said. “Their times were ones that they would normally have in the middle of the season. Putting in the hard hours and the hard miles really paid off. Our kids are positive and excited to continue putting in those hours and miles.”
The next area cross country meet will be the Justin Prevatte Cross Country Classic at Tombstone on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
