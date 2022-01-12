BENSON — The Benson Bobcats hosted their annual McGlumphy-Comaduran Duals, named after former wrestling coaches John McGlumphy and Fred Comaduran, on Friday and Saturday, Jan 7-8.
“The duals went really, really well,” Benson coach Kieran Maakestad said. “There were a lot of high-powered teams; good competition prepping for sectionals and state is nice to have.”
Nine teams traveled to Benson to compete. Individual records from the team duals placed the top four athletes from each weight class into the finals.
The Thatcher Eagles took first place followed by the Pima Roughriders in second, the Tucson Flowing Wells Caballeros third and Benson fourth. Also competing in the duals were the Bisbee Pumas, the Tucson Catalina Foothills Falcons, the Tucson Empire Ravens, the St. David Tigers, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets and the Valley Union Blue Devils.
Outstanding Wrestlers of the Meet awards went to Benson’s 138-pound Colton Tyra for the weights 106-138; St. David’s 144-pound Devvin Deskins for 144-165; and Thatcher’s 175-pound Jesse Green for the heavyweight division.
Local wrestlers who placed were 113-pound freshman Dylan Mitchell, 113, of Valley Union, fourth; junior Timothy Wright, 120, of Tombstone, second; sophomore Zeke Crowley, 126, of Benson, second; senior Dario Noriega, 132 of Bisbee, third and senior Jace Mitchell, 132, of Valley Union, fourth; junior Colton Tyra, 138, of Benson, first and senior Jeremiah Toyota, 138, of St. David, third; senior Devvin Deskins, 144, of St. David, first; sophomore Connor Curtis, 150, of St. David, second; senior Tyler Paquette, 165, of Benson, third and senior Brayden Merrill,165 of St. David, fourth; senior Gabe Osuna, 175 of Benson, second and sophomore Elijah Riesgo, 175, of Valley Union, fourth; freshmen Samuel Martin, 190, of Benson, third; senior Nito Hernandez, 215, of Bisbee, second and sophomore Charles Carney, 215, of Tombstone, fourth; Nathan Beeman, 285, of Benson, second and senior Edward Holly, 285, of Bisbee, fourth.
“We took four wrestlers and brought home three medals,” Bisbee coach Rich Chavez said. “They did a really good job overall. We’ll keep moving forward, building and getting stronger; this tournament always helps us get better during the season. Our goal is to take as many of our 14 wrestlers as possible to the state tournament.”
“I’m happy with how we did,” St. David coach Leon Peterson said. “We still need to improve a few things here and there, and we’ll do well for the rest of the season. Everyone is improving with more matches.”
“The duals went smoothly; I’m very happy with everything and how well it went,” Tombstone coach Kevin Torres said. “There was a lot of good competition; our wrestlers got some really good work in leading up to sectionals and state.”
This was Valley Union’s third invitational of the year and its first year od wrestling in nearly 12 years, according to coach Matt Riesgo.
“The Benson duals ran smoothly and efficient — it was a well-planned out tournament,” Riesgo said. “This meet had the toughest competition we’ve seen all season. We have one more invitational before sectionals; we are hoping to qualify some of our wrestlers for state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.