Benson hosts Morenci in key 2A showdown

BENSON — The Benson Bobcats are gearing up for a key 2A San Pedro Region showdown with the Morenci Wildcats Friday at 7 p.m. in Benson.
Prior to the start of the game Benson High School will honor its 14 graduating seniors, one of those being Brok Determan, who will be playing his last regular-season home game for his dad and coach, Chris Determan.
“Wins and losses are won in the trenches,” coach Determan said. “Whichever line plays better, that’s the team that will win. We need to come out loose, have fun and play our game.”
Benson (4-2, 1-1) is ranked eighth in the latest 2A state rankings while Morenci (6-1, 2-0) is ranked third. The Wildcats are on top of the region, a half game up on both Willcox and Pima who are 1-0. Neither team played last week due to COVID-19 related issues.
The Bobcats went to Bisbee last Friday night and spanked the Pumas 56-14 while Morenci thumped Tombstone 57-6 at Tombstone.
Hayden (4-2, 3-0) at St. David (7-1, 6-0)
It will also be Senior Night in St. David and the Tigers will honor their nine graduating seniors after its 7 p.m. game with Hayden.
St. David, ranked third in the latest 1A state rankings, needs a win Friday to maintain a top-four seed in the upcoming state playoffs, which will give them a first-round bye in the state playoffs and a home game Oct. 29 against an opponent to be determined.
The Tigers, winners of two consecutive 1A South Region championships, have a four-game winning streak and are coming off a 64-6 win over the Fort Thomas Apaches Oct. 7.
Hayden is on a three-game winning streak and last played Oct. 1, beating the Kearney Ray Bearcats 68-0.
“Since they’re not using power points to seed teams, there is no guarantee we’re going to have that nice first-round bye,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “Now, if we beat Hayden, I can’t see how we aren’t seeded at least two or three, but a loss probably drops us out, even though we won our region. Everything is up to the 1A committee, which is kinda tough because I doubt those folks have watched every game. They’re very likely going on scores, point differentials and comparative scores, and based on what we’ve seen in the past, their bias seems to favor the north schools. Still, to win it all you’ve got to beat the best. We just hope to put ourselves in a favorable position to get a good seed, a first round bye, and a home playoff game.”
The Tigers are led by Talon Haynie, Cochise County’s top rusher with 1,010 yards.
Duncan (3-3, 2-3) at Valley Union (4-3, 2-2)
In his second season as Valley Union head coach, Brandon Gilbreth has his team on the verge of making the 1A state playoffs.
To do that the Blue Devils must beat Duncan Friday night in Elfrida. Four seniors will be honored at Senior Night.
Valley Union is 10th in the 1A state rankings, on a two-game winning streak and coming off a come-from-behind 32-28 win over Baboquivari last week.
No. 14-ranked Duncan’s game with Ray High School was canceled last week. The Wildkats last played Oct. 2 when they thumped Cibecue 50-16.
The top 12 1A football teams qualify for the state playoffs. The top four seeds get a first-round bye. Teams seeded fifth through 12th will play each other Oct. 22 with those winners advancing to the second round Oct. 29.
Buena (1-4, 0-0)- Cholla (1-4, 0-0) canceled
Late Wednesday Buena coach Joe Thomas was notified that the Colts’ game Friday at Tucson Cholla was canceled due to low participation numbers at Cholla.
The game was scheduled to be the 5A South Region opener for both teams. Buena athletic officials said they are trying to find a last-minute replacement opponent.
“If we don’t pick up another game it should count as a forfeit with us getting the win because Cholla canceled,” Thomas said. “It’s region play. Our region record matters.”
Buena has lost four games in a row was beaten last week by Casa Grande 42-7. Cholla also is on a four-game skid and is coming off a 58-6 loss to Tucson Sunnyside.
Buena is ranked 31st, Cholla 40th out of 44 teams in the 5A state rankings that were released Tuesday.
Douglas (1-3, 0-0) at Amphi (3-1, 0-0)
The Douglas Bulldogs kick off 4A Gila Region play Friday night taking on the Tucson Amphitheater Panthers at 7 p.m.
Douglas, which beat Bisbee in its season opener and has since lost three straight, fell to Mica Mountain 42-6 last week at home while Amphi bounced back from a 24-7 loss to Thunderbird Sept. 20 to beat Marco de Niza 21-20.
Amphi is a power running team led by senior Kiko Trejo, who has rushed for 691 yards in four games and is coming off a 234-yard, two-touchdown performance against Marco de Niza.
Tombstone (2-4, 0-2) at Pima (4-2,1-0)
The Tombstone Yellow Jackets, who have improved from last season when they failed to win a game, were at Pima Thursday night taking on a well-rested Roughriders squad that didn’t play last week. Tombstone hosted Morenci and lost 57-6. Game results were not available at press time.
Pima is ranked seventh in the latest 2A rankings, Tombstone 28th.
Bisbee (3-4, 0-2) at Willcox (6-0, 1-0)
The Bisbee Pumas will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak while the Willcox Cowboys will be looking to extend their winning streak when the teams meet in a 7 p.m. Saturday game.
The Pumas lost to Benson last week while Willcox was forced to take several days off due to COVID-related issues and did not return to practice this week until Wednesday.
Willcox is led by junior running back Cristian Pando, who has averaged 9.2 yards per carry, rushed for 1,008 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.
