BENSON — Benson High’s football team will be hosting the Phoenix NFL Yet Eagles of the 2A Gila Region on Friday in the Bobcats’ homecoming game at 7 p.m.
Benson is 1-1 and coming off a 41-0 shutout over Tucson Tanque Verde while NFL Yet is 2-1 and beat Phoenix Madison Highland Prep 54-16 last Friday night.
“The goal of every game is to get better,” Benson coach Chris Determan said.
Homecoming week on the Benson campus is filled with school spirit, athletic events and traditional activities.
The week started with the Powderpuff football games on Monday evening. This year’s Powderpuff champions were the junior girls with the senior boys winning the Powderpuff halftime cheer/dance competition.
The traditional homecoming bonfire was held on Wednesday. Thursday evening the Lights-Out assembly had dances and cheers performed by the Spiritline and games/activities sponsored by the high school student council.
Friday will be the high point. There will be separate school spirit assemblies for the elementary school, middle school, and high schools. The homecoming parade — with the school band, class and club floats, homecoming royalty and attendants and athletic teams — will start at 1:15 p.m.
Halftime of the game is also a highlight with the crowning of the homecoming queen and king.
Willcox (3-0) at Valley Lutheran (1-2)
The Willcox Cowboys will travel to Phoenix to take on the Valley Lutheran Flames (1-2) of the 2A Verde Region Friday night at 7.
“They have a good football team,” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said about the Flames. “It’s just one game at a time. We’ll see if we can come back with another win.”
The Cowboys (3-0) have outscored their opponents 122-14. Willcox gave up its first points last week in a 48-14 win over San Tan Foothills.
Valley Lutheran won its first game last Friday, beating San Pasquel of Winterhaven, California, 55-6.
St. David (3-0) at Mogollon (4-0)
Had this game been in Cochise County it would definitely have been the game of the week as two high powered offenses are going up against two stingy defenses that have allowed just 12 points each this season.
This is a preview of two potential state playoff teams. AIA365 has yet to announce its football rankings, but many believe had the rankings been out this week this would have been a showdown between top-five teams.
Through three games St. David has outscored its opponents 191-12 while Heber Mogollon has outscored its opponents 247-12.
Mogollon shut out Mayer last week 60-0 while St. David beat Duncan 60-6.
“We’ve had a couple of good days of practice, though we’re missing some guys because we’ve been really cautious with the uptick of COVID in the county,” Tigers coach Braden Davis said. “We had one player quarantined; he tested negative and was not sick at all, but had been exposed. We’re just trying to do all we can to minimize exposure and risk and keep playing football.
“We know we’ll be without at least one starter on Friday and we know that Mogollon is a really good team. They’re extremely fast, strong and experienced so we’ll have our hands full, especially playing up on the mountain in that altitude at their place. That being said, we’re also confident and really excited to play the defending state champs. It will be a good test for us and should be a heck of a battle between two strong teams.”
Kickoff is 3 p.m. Friday.
Bisbee (2-1) at Sequoia Pathway (2-1)
The Bisbee Pumas will be looking to rebound from a disappointing loss to Douglas last week that forced them to surrender “The Pick” they’ve had since 2017. The Pumas head north Friday to face the Maricopa Sequoia Pathway Pumas at 7.
“I definitely want to congratulate (Douglas) coach (Hunter) Long, he has done a tremendous job over there,” Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees said. “His kids played good, clean, physical football. They came in with a solid game plan. On our end, I couldn’t be prouder of our players and assistant coaches with the grit and passion they showed against Douglas in my absence (a one-game suspension after an incident in the 39-38 victory over Miami on Sept. 3). Our guys knew they left it all on the field and any time you come together and do that, it doesn’t sting as long. That makes it a lot easier to come in on Monday and refocus for the next opponent.
“Sequoia is certainly a talented team. They have good size and tremendous athleticism at their key skill positions. For us, our focus continues to be on our tackling. That is gonna be key on Friday night for us, because against this team missed tackles will equate to touchdowns very quickly. That’s one of our key focus areas as we head into conference play. We have a solid group of leaders and a team full of gritty competitors, and so I’m confident our boys will rise to the occasion this week.”
Douglas (1-0) at Safford (3-0)
It’s Bulldogs versus Bulldogs as the schools have the same mascot. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Douglas is coming off an impressive season-opening 24-21 victory over the Bisbee Pumas.
The game with Bisbee featured the debut of a quarterback playing his first football who is known more for his pitching and golf skills. Junior Aiden Rodriguez directed the Douglas offense the entire second half Friday and had touchdown runs of 1 and 2 yards while directing the offense to another score.
“Big thing this week for our guys in practice is to regain our focus and be prepared for Friday,” Long said. “It was a great win against Bisbee and a lot of people were excited and happy to bring The Pick back home, but we have a lot of season left and as a team, we have much bigger goals in front of us now which includes us winning the region and making a run at the playoffs.”
Long said other than some bumps and bruises his team had no significant injuries against Bisbee.
“We’ll head into Safford with pretty much a full squad ready to go,” the coach said. “Matchup-wise, I think we’re going to do pretty well. Safford, historically, always has a physical and disciplined team so we’re going to have to come out playing fast and can’t be making the same mistakes we did against Bisbee. We’ll have to play a clean game with little penalties and can’t be turning the ball over or they’ll capitalize on it. So, we’ve been focused on cleaning up all those little things this week and we should be good to go.”
Safford is coming off a 28-6 win over Tucson Empire.
Tombstone (1-1) at Tanque Verde (1-2)
For the past two weeks the Tombstone Yellow Jackets have had a 35-0 home loss to Chandler Prep hanging over their head and are eager to get back on the field for the 7 p.m. kickoff.
Tombstone was scheduled to play San Carlos last week but the game was canceled. Tucson Tanque Verde was shut out by Benson, 41-0.
“We had a good bye week, got some kids healthy and back this week,” Tombstone coach Dominic Bonilla said. “We’ve had a good week of practice so far and I feel if we execute like I know we can and play fast and physical, we can win Friday night.”
San Manuel (3-0) at Valley Union (2-1)
For the second straight year San Manuel will travel to Elfrida to face the Valley Union Blue Devils.
Last year San Manuel took a 28-6 victory.
The Miners have won three straight and are coming off a 38-0 win over Superior. The teams’ lone common opponent is the Kearney Ray Bearcats, who Valley Union beat 28-8 and San Manuel thumped 66-6.
Valley Union coach Brandon Gilbreth said for the third time this season he is having to rearrange his offense. Junior running back Kolby Gilbreth (Brandon’s son) injured his ankle in practice and is out for this game and uncertain for the remainder of the season.
“Things will look a little different this week than they have in the past,” Gilbreth said. “It’s been challenging but we’re doing a lot of the same stuff just out of different formations.”
Gilbreth was initially excited about the game with San Manuel, which kicks off at 7 p.m.
“We’re going to have to play a really good game to make it good,” he said. “I’m concerned about our lack of depth. Other than that we have kids that are ready to play and will give it their all.”
Buena idle this week
The Buena Colts are off this week as coach Joe Thomas works to get his team refocused following a 34-7 loss to Vail Cienega.
“Getting healthy, paying attention to detail in all three areas of the game, watching more film and becoming a closer Colt family,” Thomas said was the goal this week. “I am very thankful for the crowd and support from all and for all last Friday at our home opener. Sierra Vista is a family.”
Thomas said his team suffered some bumps and bruises against Cienega but no significant injuries.
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten and reporters Linda Lou Lamb and Ivan Leonard contributed to this article.
