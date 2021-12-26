Benson Middle School wins conference basketball championship

The Benson Middle School boys' basketball team won the Cochise Athletic Conference championship earlier this month. Back row, from left, Coach Yogi Wilson, Coach Cody Wilson, Jasper Auger, Jason Santos, Kendall Miles, Isaiah Scholer, Kellen Deskins, Ruben Navarro, Dawson Judd, Hunter Rogers, coach Justin Thompson, and coach Brian Taylor. Front row, from left, RJ Montijo, Kolttin Deskins, Jessie Pierce and Luke Chapman.
BENSON − The Benson Middle School Bobcats boys basketball team won the Cochise Athletic Conference championship with a 50-27 home court victory over the Lowell Jaguars on Thursday, Dec. 9.
The Bobcats had dedicated their season to a classmate, Chase Manzo, who was battling Ewing sarcoma, a form of cancer. Chase died on Oct. 31, but his strong spirit was a constant force among his classmates.
The Jaguars took a 12-8 lead in the first quarter, but in the second quarter Benson outscored Lowell 21-7 to the scoreboard while holding Lowell to seven to take a 29-19 lead at the half. Benson maintained control in the second half.
“Our eighth graders have been playing middle school basketball together since they were in sixth grade, four of them on the A team all those years,” coach Yogi Wilson said. “Everyone on the team worked hard all season; they all played well together. We also had great leadership on and off the court from our eighth graders. This was one of the most fun groups I’ve ever coached. It was definitely a very challenging year but through it all we had one goal and that was to win the CAC championship.”
Assisting Wilson this season were Cody Wilson, Yogi’s son; Brian Taylor; Justin Thompson; and Marlyn East. East, a dedicated member of the Bobcats’ coaching staff, passed away during the season.
“Marlyn was an awesome coach,” Yogi said. “He would tell the kids what they needed to hear, not necessarily what they wanted to hear – but he did it in a way that would always make them feel good about themselves; he was honest in a positive way. He was a man of his word, a great guy who I really respected. He was definitely in my trust circle.”
The Bobcats finished with an 8-1 record, undefeated in CAC competition. CAC teams included Benson, Coronado, Huachuca City, Lowell, Naco, Palominas, Smith, St. David and Willcox.
