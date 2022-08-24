BENSON − The Benson High Bobcats have deep football roots and long-standing traditions. They have been a force on gridiron in their division for as long anyone can remember.
That isn’t a boast. The Benson programs have delivered stellar seasons. Their players have gone on to play collegiate ball.
Their coaches have been named coaches of the year, and players have received regional awards and accolades.
The Bobcats played in the 2A state championship games in 2020 and 2015.
Last season they were 9-3 and reached the state semifinals, losing 20-7 to 2021 state champ Phoenix Arizona Lutheran.
With successful programs come higher expectations, from administration to parents and players. Winning makes you want to win more.
That’s a competitive spirit, that’s a Bobcats spirit, and it persists, no matter what.
Every year is different to every team. Seniors graduate, families change schools, staffing changes.
Sometimes it’s environmental, a monsoon washes out a worn field, or by the graces of funding and generosity a stadium is getting new lighting.
Situations change, it’s ingrained in scholastic sports programs.
Many things can come from such change, from challenges to opportunities.
Changes have come to Bobcats football in a big way.
This year marked a change in 19 years of continuous head coaching of the football team.
Head coach Chris Determan has left the program. Determan took over the varsity team in 2003 to replace 18-year head coach Peter Bearse. Long stints of coaching create traditions.
Dustin Cluff is the new head coach for the Bobcats.
Benson has changed athletic directors, too. Eric Tatham takes over, replacing Chris Taylor as AD.
Adding to the pile-on of change, the Arizona Interscholastic Association has moved the Bobcats from Class 2A to Class 3A.
The realignment will have Benson playing against Tucson teams like Sabino, Pusch Ridge and Palo Verde as well as Safford and Thatcher.
A team can expect to lose a handful of seniors. The Bobcats graduated two handfuls in 2022.
Cluff is tasked with turning this challenge into opportunity.
“You know, being a head coach for the first time, there are responsibilities that as an assistant you couldn’t possibly fathom,” he said.
“Some tell you you’re never truly ready to be a head coach, but you just gotta step up and take on the role. One of the things that’s a great skill if you’re somebody that can, you know, plan and then when plans don’t work you can adjust. You’re adjustable and that you can flex with it and not fall apart. I think that’s kind of serving you as coach.”
A preseason scrimmage went well against the Pima Roughriders on Aug. 12.
It served as a trial run for referees, sound systems, communications, vendors, and the Bobcats booster club was on hand.
Cluff assessed the scrimmage: “They were a great test for us. It was great because we had a lot of struggles, we had a lot of good competition.
“We were not able to really sustain some drives. I mean, we moved the ball but not at will, so it was a great physical test for us, physically very aggressive, they played good ball. We learned a lot about who we were, both offensively and defensively.”
The scrimmage exposed some weakness and made it clear for Cluff his team needed better pass play execution, and they’re working on that.
“Some things that we can improve on, that we’ve already implemented in practice this week,” he said a few days before Benson’s first game of the season, a Cochise County matchup against the Tombstone Yellow Jackets on Aug. 19.
Dalton Crockett will be the team’s quarterback, and will also be a receiver. Trent Manzo is the likely backup quarterback.
At running back Cluff is looking at Gavin Stauss and Daniel Hacket, both juniors.
The new coach is looking forward to the first game.
“We watched them and scouted them,” Cluff said about Tombstone. “They like to throw the ball. The quarterback can throw the ball pretty well, deep, has a good arm and is pretty accurate. It’s gonna be a great day, I’m excited for it.”
The Bobcats defeated Tombstone last year in 2A San Pedro Region play.
A bunch of Benson alums — Ryan Taylor, Taylor Finch, Alex Montijo, Talen Palmer and KJ Nybergare — assisting Cluff.
“They’re eager to learn, they’re passionate about the game,” Cluff said about his staff, “so they’re helping me out a lot with that side of things, so that’s that relationship is going pretty well.
“I’m really big on that, I’m really big on trying to develop relationships with people and work closely with them. We know each other personally and we’re sensitive to each other’s needs and understand their capabilities and we work with them and work with each other and try to help each other grow.
“You know that’s good, that’s what we’re trying to do, and we treat kids the same way. Try to see them not for who they are right now, but what they can be. To try and get every oz and every drop of potential and hard work out of them, and then recognize them when they do it.
“Right now, we’re gonna try to have small victories in what we do. To be able to define what success we have and ultimately, when it comes down to it, we’re just trying to win the day. Yeah, you know, we just wanna win today, every day, and just work hard today and then focus on tomorrow when it gets here.”
