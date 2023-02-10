BENSON − For Benson High School senior Ally Crouse, Senior Night on Tuesday, Feb. 7, was a little extra special.

Going into the game with Tombstone High School, Crouse had 970 points and needed 30 to reach the milestone. She had 20 after three quarters. In the fourth quarter she connected on five shots giving her the 30 she needed to reach the milestone and join classmate Aiden Finch as Benson’s latest 1,000 career point scorer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments