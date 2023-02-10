BENSON − For Benson High School senior Ally Crouse, Senior Night on Tuesday, Feb. 7, was a little extra special.
Going into the game with Tombstone High School, Crouse had 970 points and needed 30 to reach the milestone. She had 20 after three quarters. In the fourth quarter she connected on five shots giving her the 30 she needed to reach the milestone and join classmate Aiden Finch as Benson’s latest 1,000 career point scorer.
Tuesday’s 76-24 win over Tombstone was the Bobcats’ fourth straight. It also snapped Tombstone’s seven-game winning streak and dropped the Yellow Jackets to 25th in the 2A girls state basketball rankings, just out of the state playoffs.
Benson led Tombstone 20-12 at the end of the first quarter and used a 25-6 run in the second to take a commanding 45-18 lead at the half.
The Bobcats outscored the Yellow Jackets 31-6 the second half coming away with a dominant win.
Audrey Moon, Tatum Benson and Ellie Palmer also scored in double figures for Benson finishing with 15, 12 and 11 points respectively.
Rachael Thursby led Tombstone with 12 points. Brooklyn Penrose followed with eight.
“I think our girls as a whole went out and played hard the entire game, which is good to see this time of year,” Benson coach Robert Bristow said. “It was also really good to see Ally get her 1,000th point — and her teammates helped her, which was a big thing and fun to watch. Her teammates specifically took care of the ball and got it inside to her and made it happen. A very good bunch of kids; it’s a very exciting time for Benson.
“This was a good way to end the season for our seniors. I know it’s not their last home game but it was their last regular season home game and Senior Night. They put in a lot of hard work for four years and ended on a very high note. Very proud of Ally for getting her 1000th point. Her teammates helped her get it and she understands that too. Ally puts in the hard work; she’s improved every year. She definitely deserves it. She’s a great kid.”
Thanks to the win, Benson, 19-9 overall, 7-5 in the 2A East Region, qualified for the 2A state play-in tournament. The Bobcats hosted Willcox Thursday night. Results from the game were not available at press time.
The winner of Thursday’s game advances to the 16-team state tournament which begins Feb. 17 in Prescott.
Herald/Review sports contributor Linda Lou Lamb contributed to this article.
