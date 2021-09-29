Benson’s Amity Hall setting the pace for others to follow

BENSON — Amity Hall, a senior captain for the Benson High School cross country team, enjoys everything that her sport has to offer.
“I really like the cross country atmosphere,” Hall said. “Cross country is a non-judgmental sport. It’s an individual sport and a team sport. You can do super well on your own; you can win as an individual and win as a team.”
Hall has been running cross country since the seventh grade. In addition to competing in cross country, she extends her efforts to track and field, where she runs the 400, 800 and the 4x400.
“I’ve never been in sports other than cross country and track and field — I was never good at a sport that involved balls!”
Hall’s cross country and track coach, Randy Barney, has only praise for his teams’ senior captain.
“Amity is the best example of a leader a team could ask for,” he said. “She is kind and very encouraging to everyone; her teammates respect her. She was the same awesome captain for track and field as she is for cross country.”
Her connection to running may be something Hall came by naturally. Her mother, Alta, competed in cross country and was a distance runner in track and field for Benson High School while her father, Sean, competed in football, wrestling and was a sprinter at Show Low High School.
“Amity is a very dedicated runner,” her mother said. “She has to work hard for her gains and successes; she is always willing to put in the effort. She runs even in her off-season. But she is not overzealous; she has a healthy balance between sports and the other areas of her life. She is honest, caring, kind and hard-working; she is always supporting and encouraging others – cheering them on.”
Hall has a strong support system behind her. It is her parents, however, who she looks up to as her role models for the continual support and encouragement they always give to her and her three younger sisters, Bailey, Cassidy and Dally.
“My parents are really good examples for my sisters and me,” she said. “Our mom is so selfless and our dad is super hard-working. Both of them are always encouraging me to be and do better.”
Hard-working, persistent, and a positive attitude. Those are the qualities Hall believes are important for all athletes to possess. They are a part of her mindset, helping her become the solid, competitive athlete she is on the course.
This year she has taken first place at three of the four meets the Bobcats have competed in, the Benson Open, the Tombstone Invitational and the Willcox Invitational. She made it to the cross country state meet in her freshman, sophomore and junior years. She competed in state track and field her freshman and junior years with the only exception her sophomore year when COVID restrictions canceled state athletics. She is on the Benson High School principal’s honor roll and was a student of the month last spring. She was nominated to the Sierra Vista Herald/Review’s Best of Preps for cross country her sophomore and junior years, being selected Best of Preps female cross country athlete her sophomore year.
In addition to competing in cross country, Hall is a member of the Benson High School National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America (serving as secretary) and Future Farmers of America (also serving as secretary). She enjoys reading and outdoor activities including hiking and hunting.
Hall’s goals are to go on a mission for her church, become a neonatal nurse and learn to play the guitar.
“I play the piano but I think the guitar is awesome — and it’s definitely more mobile than a piano,” she said.
She plans to achieve two of these goals after graduating.
She will attend Brigham Young University-Idaho for one year before going on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Following her mission, she will return to BYU-Idaho for a degree in nursing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.