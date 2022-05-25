Benson’s Antonio Rigney signs with Hastings College

BENSON — Benson outfielder Antonio Rigney has signed with Hastings College in Nebraska. Rigney will be in a Broncos baseball uniform next season.
Rigney weighed other offers but found head coach Joel Schipper’s proposal from Hastings to be the most inviting — a chance to build an outfield around the young recruit’s talents. Schipper, along with assistants Jourdan Polanco and Tyler Brankenhoff, are in their second year at Hastings. Their team finished fourth in Great Plains Athletic Conference play in 2022.
The Broncos are gaining one of Benson’s best players this year. Antonio had a .574 on-base percentage, and once on base he was a threat, compiling 31 stolen bases. He was solid at the plate with a .458 average, 44 hits, and 13 runs batted in.
Not many balls hit toward the left fielder got past him. He averaged a .886 fielding percentage, making 39 putouts in 44 chances. He helped his team reach the Arizona Interscholastic Association 2A State Conference championship game, losing to Scottsdale Christian 6-5.
Rigney was named to the AIA 2A All-Conference team and the Arizona Baseball Coaches Association 3A-South All-star team.
One of Rigney’s outstanding memories of the season was the Bobcats’ comeback rally against Tombstone at home on April 11. Benson fell behind 8-1 in the first inning. He hit a single in the second that brought in a run, followed by his brother, junior Angel Rigney, batting in another runner.
The Bobcats scored nine in that inning, nine in the third and five more in the fourth to blast past the Yellow Jackets 24-10. Antonio scored three runs, had three hits, three RBIs and homered in the third.
The Rigney brothers were an asset for Benson. Angel’s abilities kept Antonio on pace and the brotherly competition motivated him to perform. The duo also played basketball for Benson.
“He’s good, he really pushed me, and I didn’t want him to be better than me.” Antonio playingly said. “Really at anything.”
Rigney relished the time played with his brother and best friends Wyatt Wilharm and Tristan Martinez. He’ll have a chance to play one more game alongside Wilharm at the AZBCA 3A-South Allstar game May 28 at Goodyear Ballpark.
Albert Rigney, a ’93 Benson alum, took on the boys’ parental role at the request of his brother, who died in 2018. He, wife Renee, and the rest of their family are proud of Antonio.
“He’s very humble, and he’s tried very, very hard,” Albert said. “He’s a quiet guy that likes to learn.”
Albert remembers the early years of coaching young Antonio, Wyatt and friends on their Little League teams.
“To watch them from then to now it’s just remarkable.” Rigney recalled. “To remember when some of those kids couldn’t catch or hit a ball. Really great to see them now — remarkable.”
