COUNTY — Benson High football players Devin Bowling and Ryan Francione were awarded Player of the Year honors in the recently released 2A San Pedro All-Region selections.
Bowling, a senior, was selected the region’s Player of the Year while Francione, also a senior, was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
The postseason honors were voted on by the coaches and include players from Benson, Bisbee, Tombstone and Willcox.
Morenci coach Joe Garcia was tabbed Coach of the Year while Michael Casillas, also of Morenci, was named the Offensive Player of the Year.
Bowling finished the year with 1,516 yards rushing on 145 carries. He scored 17 touchdowns and was also received first team honors as a running back.
Francione had 80 total tackles, seven of which were for losses. He had six sacks, two fumble recoveries and was a first team defensive lineman.
Other Benson players who were made the first team were Dalton Crockett (defensive back), Brok Determan (linebacker) and Cameron Mcfarland (offensive lineman).
On the first team from Bisbee were Camden Miller (punter) and EJ Hernandez (offensive lineman); Tombstone, Damian Elias (receiver/tight end); and Willcox, Jacob Abarca (defensive lineman), Ayden Fuentes (defensive utility/flex player), Cristian Pando (linebacker) and Alexis Hernandez (place kicker).
Second team honors went to Tombstone’s Dometrious Fenning (defensive back), J’miah Wallis (linebacker), Jeremy Mccoy (punt returner) and Aliaz Dyson (quarterback); Willcox’s Kash Mccumber (defensive back), Mike Martinez (defensive lineman), Evann Truschke (linebacker), Jacob Abarca (offensive lineman) and Cristian Pando (running back); Benson’s Gabe Ozuna (defensive lineman), Angel Rigney (defensive utility/flex player), Tristian Martinez (linebacker), Mcfarland (long snapper), Joe Jackson (offensive lineman), Jace Barney (offensive utility/flex player) and Jeremy Lerblance (receiver/tight end); and Bisbee’s Geoffrey Gribble (kickoff returner), Ed Holly (offensive lineman) and Diego Chavez (running back).
Honorable mention honors went Ricky Garcia and Wyatt Wilharm of Benson; David Chapman, Christian Contreras and Luis Valdez of Bisbee; Tombstone’s Charles Carney and Calvin Smith; and Steve Acevedo, Fabian Moreno, Marcus Olivas and Ed Tingle of Willcox.
Benson and Willcox advanced to the 2A state playoffs this year. Benson lost in the state semifinals to eventual state champion Arizona Lutheran Academy. while Willcox fell in the state quarterfinals to the then-top seeded Parker Broncs, which Morenci knocked off in the state semifinals.
