Benson’s Brok Determan to play football and baseball at Clarke University

BENSON — With a great deal of dedication, hard work and a positive attitude, dreams really do come true.
For recent Benson High School graduate Brok Determan, his lifelong dream came true when he signed his letter of intent to compete athletically for Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa. His dream became even better when he signed to compete in not one, but two collegiate sports — football and baseball for the Clarke Pride.
“When I was really little, I thought it would be so cool to play in the NFL but that was way into my future,” he said. “Right now, I just want to take it one step at a time. My seventh- and eighth-grade years I started pushing myself because that’s when I knew I wanted to get to the next level (college sports).”
It only took one visit to convince Determan that Clarke, a four-year National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics university, was the school for him.
“I went on a tour of Clarke in early February and right after I left, I knew that was where I wanted to go,” he said.
Determan has been playing football, baseball and basketball for as long as he can remember. When he reached the high school ranks, he competed in football as a quarterback, outside linebacker and strong safety; in baseball, as a pitcher and outfielder; and in basketball, as a center. He enjoys football and baseball the most, but he is unsure which one is his favorite — that’s why he chose to play both sports.
“When you put the time and work in for football, you always get something in return, you play as hard as you can the whole game,” the former Benson quarterback said. “Baseball is definitely more of a mental game, but you also have to practice and play as hard as you can.”
He will create new athletic memories/accomplishments at Clarke, but he will also be taking memories of his time as a Benson Bobcat. Some of his favorites include helping his team take the state baseball title and finishing as the state football runners-up his junior year. But mostly, he will take the memories of the friends he grew up with playing sports.
“I knew most of my teammates basically my whole life,” he said. “It was always cool playing with them; I think that competing with all of them for so long brought them closer to me in my circle of friends. We spent every day at school together and then at practice and in the weight room. It was amazing.”
Determan also credits to his parents for all the support they gave him.
“My parents literally went to all my athletic events during the school year and in my summer club sports,” he said.
“I love watching him play, I always have,” said his mother, Michelle Determan. “We’ve been supporting him in anything he’s wanted to do since day one when he was little. It’s the most incredible feeling to be able to watch your child compete — all their effort and all the time and hard work and it comes to culmination to see how well they do during the games.
“Brok is a hard worker; he always puts in extra time on his own on the field or in the batting cages, running extra or lifting extra, anything he can do to get himself better for football or baseball. He’s a very responsible kid, very caring and loving. He wants to do the best that he can do in everything that he does; he’s very motivated internally and he’ll get it done no matter what it takes.
“He’s just a great kid; we’re really proud of him. Now we’re looking forward to watching him continue doing he loves to do, playing football and baseball at Clarke.”
Determan was on the student council for four years and was a member of the National Honor Society, the Future Business Leaders of America and Health Occupations Students of America. He was selected as a student of the month his junior year.
Additionally, he was a member of the Benson Youth Council. Each organization gave him opportunities to volunteer and give back to his school, church and community. In his senior year, he was the Bobcats’ homecoming king.
Determan earned 2A San Pedro Region honorable mention as a football flex player his sophomore year and first team linebacker his junior and senior years. He was named to the 2A state all-conference first team linebacker as junior and senior.
In baseball, he was 2A East all-region first team as a pitcher his junior year and honorable mention his senior year; he was named to the 2A state all-conference first team as a pitcher his junior year. This year. he also received a student/athlete scholarship (one of six statewide) from the National Football Foundation of Arizona.
Determan’s football coach is more than proud that he is going to compete at the college level. In addition to being his coach, he is also his father.
“It’s been a blast coaching Brok,” said Chris Determan, who played collegiate football at Dakota Wesleyan University and was recently inducted into their athletic hall of fame. “From watching him and his sister when they were 4, 5 and 6 years old playing with tackle dummies to seeing him now going off to play at the next level is really cool.
“We always had a rule that at practice I’m the coach, but at home I’m the dad; we never talked about football at home unless he asked. I’m very proud of him. He works hard, gets good grades, he’s respectful. He’s just a good kid.”
Baseball coach Fred Trujillo is eager to see him play baseball at the collegiate level.
“Brok is a very good athlete, he’s a competitor,” Trujillo said. “One of my first priorities as a coach is to get our senior athletes to the next level. I was very pleased with Brok’s efforts; he was definitely an impact player.”
In his free time, Determan enjoys weightlifting and working out, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He will start his collegiate life on Aug. 5 when he checks in at Clarke to begin football practice. He’ll major in physical therapy and minor in biology.
