Benson High School graduate Emily Darwin, who is in her first season of pitching at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, was the winning pitcher Friday in the Antelopes 3-2 upset over UCLA, the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, at the NCAA softball regional tournament which is being played this weekend on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles, Calif.
The win was GCU’s first ever NCAA tournament win.
Grand Canyon (47-11) faced San Diego State (36-15) Saturday afternoon in the second round of the regional tournament. A victory over SDSU would put the Lopes in Sunday’s championship round.
“A year after losing 12-1 to UCLA in its NCAA Division I tournament debut, GCU players were storming the same field against the same opponent to celebrate a statement win that is an exclamation for the program’s growing reputation,” a summary of Friday’s game reads.
“The Lopes’ victory matched the largest upset in NCAA tournament history, knocking off a No. 2 overall seed in a regional for the first time since California lost to BYU in 2005.”
In just the program’s fifth Division I postseason, the Lopes used their much-improved depth in the circle to rotate pitchers Meghan Golden, Darwin and Ariel Thompson and limit the Bruins’ second-ranked hitting team to two runs on seven hits.
GCU put runners on by walk twice in the first three innings but did not score and fell behind 1-0 in the bottom of the third, when Bruins freshman first baseman Megan Grant lined a one-out RBI single to center field after a leadoff single and sacrifice bunt.
GCU coach Shanon Hays, whose program is 86-27 over his two years after it went 26-50 in the prior two seasons, made a pitching change to Darwin in the third inning, who had not allowed a run in her past three outings. The Benson native retired the next two batters with the help of junior shortstop Katelyn Dunckel’s blind, inning-ending scoop on a hot chopper.
GCU’s Madison Schaefer’s three-run, fourth-inning home run gave the Lopes’ a 3-2 lead.
Darwin was credited with the win, throwing 2 ⅓ innings allowing one run and two hits. She did not record a strikeout or give up a walk.
So far this season Darwin is 9-3 as a pitcher for GCU with two shutouts. She threw a perfect game on Feb. 11 in her Division I debut, throwing not only the seventh no-hitter of GCU’s Division I era, but the first perfect game in program history.
In five innings, the Benson native and former Yavapai College pitcher struck out seven Green Bay batters in a 9-0 win.
Darwin graduated from Benson High School in 2021 and played one season at Yavapai before joining GCU.
