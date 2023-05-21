Benson High School graduate Emily Darwin, who is in her first season of pitching at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, was the winning pitcher Friday in the Antelopes 3-2 upset over UCLA, the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, at the NCAA softball regional tournament which is being played this weekend on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles, Calif.

The win was GCU’s first ever NCAA tournament win.

