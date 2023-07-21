The dream of many high school athletes is to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. They often aspire to compete at the top level, Division I, with the chance that they could play against many of the top teams in the nation.
For Emily Darwin, 2021 Benson High School alumni, that dream came true during the 2022-23 school year when she became a member of the Division I Grand Canyon University Antelopes’ softball team.
Emily was recruited out of high school for the 2021-22 season by the Yavapai Community College Roughriders. After one season at YCC she transferred to Central Arizona College for one semester before relocating to Phoenix as a member of the Antelopes.
Her experience in sports goes back over 15 years to when she was 5 years old playing T-ball with her dad as my first coach. Looking back from those early days through her high school years, she realizes how each level has helped her get to where she is today.
“It all comes down to competition,” Darwin said. “The junior college level is harder than high school but when you get to the Division I level everyone is good. You’re competing against everyone on your team, and they are all great; the hardest part is competing with them and against other teams because everyone is just as good if not better than you. That’s one thing that I had to knew going into Division I.
“Playing DI at Grand Canyon has taught me that I can’t do anything alone. This year our pitching staff (the coaches and players) really showed me what a pitching staff is; we were all very close. We had a full pitching staff, and we all trusted each other. I learned to really trust my teammates – they will always be there for me. All our pitchers work together very, very well.”
GCU pitching coach Maribeth Gorsuch is one of the members of Emily’s pitching staff.
“I’m super proud of Emily this season; the biggest thing I’m proud about is her development,” Gorsuch said. “Yes, I’m proud about the things she did for us and how she helped the team, but her personal development was so huge. From the beginning of the season when we got her to the end of the season she just got better and better – that’s solely because she’s a hard worker and wants to be good because at the end of the day, no matter how much you coach and how much you motivate a kid its really up to them to put what they do into play.
“Emily was willing to try new things, she asked questions, she got stronger in the weight room. For her to have the season she did, it just shows what kind of competitor she is; she’s one of the most competitive kids on the team – she wants to win, she doesn’t like to lose (no one does of course), and even if we win and she wasn’t her best she takes it and wants to get better and know what she can do to get better.
“We’re definitely excited about the players we have coming in but we’re also super excited about all those that are returning. We’re also bringing in another pitcher this next season and I think that her and Emily will really complement each other well; they both throw hard and down in the zone a lot.
“It’s easy to coach a group of kids when they are all on the same page, good character kids and are fun – that’s what makes my job even more enjoyable other than the coaching part is getting to coach the type of kids that we have.”
As a member of the Antelopes, Darwin’s main position is pitching. She showed that she was up to the challenge at GCU in her first starting appearance with a perfect game. Defeating Green Bay 9-0 on Feb. 11 in the Cardinals Classic, Emily produced the first perfect game in the program’s history.
“I was just trying to have a good first outing,” she said. “I wasn’t looking for a perfect game but I’ll take it. Going into the season I didn’t know the girls (her GCU teammates), I was new to them, because I started the year at CAC; I think I was just trying to prove a point that I belonged there like everyone else. I focused on every single pitch, and it came out to be a perfect game.”
The Benson native and her teammates continued with a successful season, finishing 47-13 and winning the Western Athletic Conference. They also had their first NCAA tournament win 3-2 over UCLA (which was ranked second in the country and had defeated GCU 12-1 in last year’s NCAA tournament). Darwin was credited with the win.
“When I first learned that we would be playing UCLA, I called my parents and said that I would have never in a million years, being from a small school (Benson High), thought that I would be playing UCLA and beating them,” Darwin said. “We (our team) knew going into the UCLA game that we had a lot to prove from last year. We went into the game with an open mind, we had nothing to lose, and we played calm for the most part. I think everyone had good mindsets; we went pitch by pitch and one of my teammates hit a three-run home run. There were two other pitchers who pitched in that game with me; we all tried our best and we came out on top. Beating UCLA was absolutely the highlight of my season.
“I can’t even explain what it was like after we beat them, it was crazy,” she said.
Emily’s parents, Jeff and Nancy, are excited about her collegiate success. They make it a point to attend as many of her softball games, home and away, as possible.
“Pretty much every weekend we would be at one or more of her games,” they shared. “They (GCU) started their season in San Antonio and finished the year at the regional tournament in Los Angeles – those are the away games we were able to go to. We were able to go to most of their home game, including early season home tournaments.
“We enjoyed her being close enough to go to her home games and a few that were played in New Mexico. It’s good to be able to watch her play; that was one of the good things about her playing close to home – we get to see her compete.”
Watching her play DI softball was often a little tense for Emily’s father, a former major league baseball player who competed for the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox.
“Originally I wanted her to go to a junior college for a couple years and develop; then the opportunity for her to go to GCU came about — I never thought she’d be on that stage (Division I) only two years out of high school,” Jeff Darwin said.
“It was a little more nerve racking watching her play then it was when I was playing because there was nothing I could do to help her. I’ve always said that it’s harder watching your kid play because you don’t have any control over the situation.
“She’s had good pitching coaches, so she’s developed pretty well over the last two years. She’ll mature and grow in her pitching, but I know she has a lot more in her tank.”
Her parents attended the regional tournament in Los Angeles where Emily pitched against UCLA and Liberty University (which was televised on ESPN).
“It was really amazing watching her play in the regional tournament; it was so exciting and of course we were so proud of her and her team. They never gave up – they did something amazing,” Nancy said.
“For me, the most exciting thing during her season was watching the WAC tournament because she had the opportunity to do very well; I was more nervous for the WAC tournament then I was for the UCLA game.”
“She had the opportunity to pitch in all three games at the regional tournament, it was definitely a good experience for her,” Jeff said. “Their game against UCLA was one of the most exciting softball games I’ve ever watched.
“GCU has a good coaching staff; Emily’s really competitive and works hard so working with their coaches will help her achieve her goals.”
“I’m excited to see what comes next, what she can do reaching for her potential,” Nancy said. She knows what she wants, she’s pretty black and white which really helps her in sports. She has a leadership personality.”
Emily has found her place at Grand Canyon. She is majoring in business management with plans that include coaching collegiate softball with an emphasis on pitching.
This summer she has already jumpstarted her coaching resume, helping run a girls’ youth softball league in Sierra Vista with one of her former pitching coaches, Erica Bennett. She also gives pitching lessons in Benson. All of this while keeping in shape for her junior year of softball.
“I like that everyone at Grand Canyon is very nice, never rude; I feel very comfortable there,” Emily said. “It’s a Christian university – I think that plays a role in how kind and welcoming everyone is, including the coaches and instructors.
“And everyone on our team gets along well, there is never any drama. If you need help with something, just call your teammate and they’ll be there to help you.”
Not only are her teammates and coaches a big source of support to Emily but also the Benson community and her extended softball family who are always there to encourage her.
Most of all, however, her parents who she calls her number one fans.
“My parents, since the day I was born, have always been my biggest fans,” Emily said. “They would drop anything to watch me play – they say it’s their favorite thing to do.”
