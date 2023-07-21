The dream of many high school athletes is to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. They often aspire to compete at the top level, Division I, with the chance that they could play against many of the top teams in the nation.

For Emily Darwin, 2021 Benson High School alumni, that dream came true during the 2022-23 school year when she became a member of the Division I Grand Canyon University Antelopes’ softball team.

