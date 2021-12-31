BENSON − When this year’s Arizona Interscholastic Athletic Association state football awards were announced, Benson Bobcats senior Ryan Francione was recognized as the 2A Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.
“Ryan started all four years on the varsity,” Benson coach Chris Determan said. “He has a motor that does not stop as soon as the game starts. He plays the game the way it should be played. As a team captain, he was vocal when he needed to be and quiet when he needed to be; he always did a great job.”
Earning the award was the result of Francione’s hard work on the football field but it was definitely not the only accolade he has received. He earned first team all-region San Pedro honors all four years, second team 2A all-conference as a defensive lineman his sophomore year, first team 2A all-conference as a defensive lineman his junior year, AZ Sports Network all-Hercules team and co-lineman of the year his junior year, and AZ Sports Network first team defensive lineman his senior year. In addition, he and his Benson teammates were the 2A state runners-up his junior year and made it to the 2A state semifinals this year.
“I was definitely surprised when I found out that I was the 2A defensive player of the year,” Francione said. “I enjoy the praise but that’s not what I’m about; it’s about pushing and challenging myself and winning football games with my friends and teammates.”
His parents, Ginger and Trey, were excited about their son’s honor.
“We are very thankful that Ryan is getting credit for all his hard work in football,” they said. “He is very well-rounded. We are proud of his determination. We never know the next thing he will be doing — he never ceases to surprise us.”
Ryan takes his athletic abilities into other sports, competing in wrestling at 165 pounds in the winter and competing in the 110 and 300 hurdles in the spring.
“Ryan is a highly dedicated, hardworking, well-rounded athlete,” Benson track and field coach Randy Barney said. “He has also proven himself to be a good team leader.”
“Ryan is one of our team captains — he’s just a natural born leader; he has a lot of positive leadership qualities,” Benson wrestling coach Kieran Maakestad said. “He works really hard; he’s on a continuous journey to get better every day.”
It’s not just athletics that keeps Francione busy during the school year. He has been a member of 4-H since seventh grade, is a member of the school’s Future Business Leaders of America (vice president of community service), the Benson Youth Council, and has been on the student council since his freshman year, currently serving as student council president.
He also enjoys public speaking, having taken part in the “American Legion Oratorical Contest” every year since he was a freshman. He has improved with every competition. In his freshman year he made the second round of the local competition, in his sophomore year he finished third locally, and in his junior year he took third place in the state. This years’ contest will take place during the second semester.
Taking part in so many organizations gives Francione a chance to volunteer and help in areas that, when he was younger, he enjoyed attending.
“I always enjoyed our primary school Halloween festivals (Francione has gone to school in Benson since kindergarten) and the Benson Holiday Light Parade,” he said. “Now I’m able to help with the things I liked when I was growing up.”
The awards and honors Francione has received will be reminders of the hard work, time and dedication that he put into his school and athletic endeavors.
But it will be the times he spent competing with his teammates and the times he spent working with school and community organization that will stand out.
“When I was a freshman, I never wanted to graduate, I always wanted to stay young and live for the now,” he said. “Now I look forward to the future — but I will always treasure the times I had hanging out with friends, playing sports and all the special times. I never want to stop learning, from books to experiences.”
He also cherishes the time he spent with his family, his parents and his sister, Riley.
“Our parents are always there, their love and care is everything for us,” Francione said. “And my sister is definitely one of my best friends — she is always there for me.”
In his free time, Francione enjoys woodworking, horseback riding, chess and reading (mostly non-fiction). His career goal is to get a degree in law, pass the bar exam and become a prosecuting attorney.
