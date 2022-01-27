BENSON — Athletes at every level aspire to earn the top awards in their sport. Whether it’s the local or regional title or the highest honor in their field, athletes practice diligently to hone their skills so that one day they, too, may earn their way onto the awards stand.
For the Benson Bobcats varsity spirit line, the challenge of earning the states’ top award has not only met but earned three times in the last two years. The Bobcats took state in both All-Girls’ Stunt and Show Cheer in the 2020-21 school year. This year they have already earned the state title in Game Day Cheer.
Benson senior cheer captain Gwynn Lohoff was a member of each of these teams and proudly wears a championship ring in honor of these accomplishments. A three-time state champion with her Benson team, Lohoff enjoys everything her sport has to offer.
“Spirit line is definitely a positive team environment,” Lohoff said. “We spend so much time together at practices and games that everyone on the team becomes like family. And sometimes I see them more than I do my family!”
Lohoff began her athletic pursuits when she was about 9 years old, learning gymnastics. Those early days, tumbling progressed into taking on more difficult gymnastic techniques and led her to join the Bobcats spirit line when she was a freshman.
“I’ve always enjoyed and have been into tumbling and stunting,” Lohoff said, “but I never realized how much work went into it; it takes a lot of training and preparation. In stunting, everyone on the team has to know what they’re doing to make it work. We all have to be doing our part for it to look solid and good.
“You need to have a good mindset. Spirit line takes a lot of training; everyone must be dedicated to working hard, working together as a team with each other every day because it’s a very demanding sport.”
In order to keep that positive mindset, Lohoff understands there are other areas of an athlete’s life that need to be kept in tune.
For Lohoff, that means staying on top of her classes at school, running and working out at the gym when she has a day off from practice and keeping the right mindset at all times. But she also knows there always comes a time to regroup and prepare for her team’s future events.
“I think about spirit line a lot, but I do take one day a week off from working out,” she said.
Lohoff’s coaches are understandably proud of her and the Bobcats spirit line.
“As the captain of the cheer team, Gwynn does an amazing job,” Benson coach Elisia Rodriguez said. “She doesn’t need much direction because she is a natural leader. Our team really respects her as their captain. She genuinely loves cheerleading and is very dedicated. She is an amazing tumbler; she has so much energy that it’s fun to watch her perform.”
“Gwynn does a great job as team captain,” assistant Bobcats coach Janelle Farmer said. “She comes to practice knowing what she wants to accomplish. We encourage our captains to be in charge — Gwynn is really good at leading and taking control. She is awesome at leading by example.”
During her free time, Lohoff enjoys teaching youth tumbling at Legend Dance, Gymnastics, and Fitness Studio in Willcox. She also volunteers at the spirit lines’ summer youth camps, teaching tumbling and routines that the participants perform at the final showcase.
After graduation, Lohoff — the daughter of Melissa Maize and Jason Lohoff — plans to go into the United States Air Force. Her career goals also include earning a degree in sports medicine and physical therapy.
As for the spirit line, Gwynn and her teammates have not finished their pursuit for state titles. On Jan. 15, Benson took the regional title in Show Cheer and second place in All-Girls Stunt. They will be performing again Feb. 19 at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix before competing for the state title in both events Saturday, March 12 at the Coliseum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.