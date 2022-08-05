BENSON — Quite often family members share the same interests and hobbies. Children see their parents taking part in various activities, sparking their curiosity and giving them the chance to share common interests.
Like 7-year-old Rylynn Smith of Benson and her connection to dance.
The third-grader has been participating in all forms of dance for as long as she can remember. She performed with her friends in the legend company team as well as individually, taking high recognition and many awards for their skills. Last year she competed in four regional and one national competitions.
Most recently, her dancing talents had her competing in the Fly National Dance Competition at the Alexis Park Resort in Las Vegas where she took the national title in the petite solo 7–8 first-time flier category, scoring 281.5 out of a possible 300 points for her tap solo. Three judges award contestants up to 100 points each for a possible total of 300, based on technique, performance execution, stage presence, costume and overall impression. Earning 281.5 points is a big accomplishment that also gave her an additional “Million Miler,” award that goes to only the top scoring routines.
“I’ve been doing dance since I was 2½ and gymnastics for the last two years,” Rylynn said. “One thing I like about dance is that I get to perform in front of an audience; when the lights are on, I can’t see the audience or my family, but I can always see the judges. It’s really fun dancing on stage. I could hear my mom and dad and brother cheering for me when I won. I really loved winning all my awards (at the Fly competition).”
Rylynn’s mother, Kirsten, is her inspiration; she has also been a dancer (tap and ballet) most of her life. Kirsten, after teaching dance in Benson and Willcox, is opening the Spotlight Studio in Benson where she will be teaching ballet and tap classes as well as an elite competition class.
“Rylynn has always been dancing,” said Kirsten, who has been dancing since she was 5 years old. “She was always with me and has grown up in a dance studio. She has always been around the music and dancing — she has the best musicality of any kid I’ve ever been around. She understands the beat so incredibly well, and her timing is amazing. I honestly think that dancing is in her blood.”
Other members of Rylynn’s family are equally proud and excited about her accomplishments.
“Watching Rylynn grow and be so successful doing something she absolutely loves makes me so proud to be her dad,” said Ryan, Rylynn’s father.
“It’s nice to see Rylynn carrying on Kirsten’s tradition in dance,” Trudi Harlan, Rylynn’s grandmother (Kirsten’s mother), said of her talented granddaughter. “I wasn’t able to go to the Las Vegas competition. When I do go to her events, it’s so hard for me to keep from crying; I get so emotional because I’m so proud of her for loving what she’s doing.”
In addition to her family, Rylynn also has tremendous support from her dance company and the instructors.
“I’ve known Rylynn since 2019 when I first started working with her mother at her studio in Benson,” said Karyn Carrillo, Legends Dance and Gymnastics instructor. “As a dance student, Rylynn is definitely one that anyone would want because she is eager to learn, she always comes in with a great attitude, and she works extra hard. She was actually in our advanced group (8- to 13-year-old) and we have to keep reminding ourselves that she is only 7; she definitely performs up and is very mature when it comes to learning and growing and wanting to succeed in dance. She started out as one of my students but now she and her family are more like family to me and my family.
“My family and I actually watched her national competition performance live online. We are all super proud of her. Her mom and her definitely deserve this because they both put in so much time and hard work.”
Rylynn is keeping her family’s dance/musical tradition alive. She has added modeling to her young resume. In addition to dancing, she enjoys riding her bike, arts and crafts, swimming, tennis and volleyball, playing with her three dogs and spending time with her friends and family and younger brother Kole.
Whether it’s tap, ballet, jazz or wherever her dance talents take her, Rylynn will be dancing under stage lights for quite a while.
“I just love to dance,” she said.
