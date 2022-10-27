BENSON — Tatum Benson, Benson High School volleyball team captain and starting setter, is not only a strong presence on the court but also in the classroom and is a member of several school and community organizations.

When she graduates from Benson in May 2023, she, like her mother Brandie, will have spent their entire elementary through high school years as a Benson Bobcat.

