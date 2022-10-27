BENSON — Tatum Benson, Benson High School volleyball team captain and starting setter, is not only a strong presence on the court but also in the classroom and is a member of several school and community organizations.
When she graduates from Benson in May 2023, she, like her mother Brandie, will have spent their entire elementary through high school years as a Benson Bobcat.
Benson has always been active in sports, beginning with soccer before she started preschool. School gave her the opportunity to continue competing athletically in volleyball, basketball and softball but also to expand her interests in several clubs and organizations. She is a member of the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (state and national silver medalist her junior year) — club treasurer, Health Occupations Students of America, LINK, the National Honor Society, and the Benson Youth Council club chairperson.
Academically she has been on the Principal’s Honor Roll since her freshman year and is one of the top-ranking members of her senior class. She was selected as a student of the month her sophomore year (trustworthiness) and her junior year (respect).
If athletics, clubs and organizations, and being an honor roll student are not enough, Tatum also spends much of her time volunteering for school and community events. She has volunteered at Benson family reading nights, Benson Alumni Association dinners, culinary dinners, the Benson Lantern Festivals, wrapping presents for Toys for Tots and numerous other events.
Her time always seems to be well spent and, as her mother confirms, not just in athletics but in her classes and organizations.
“I could not have asked for a better daughter,” Brandie said. “Her hard work and dedication are not reserved for sports alone. She strives to be the best on the court as well as in the classroom. Between sports and schoolwork, you would think she has a full schedule, but that kid also manages to juggle involvement with several school organizations while working to obtain a CNA.
“The bar has been set high for her, and she has never faltered. Parents cannot help worrying about their kids, but I have no doubt that Tatum will be wildly successful in achieving her dreams.”
Her mother’s confidence and support are not left unnoticed as Tatum definitely looks up to her.
“My mom is my role model,” Benson said. “She’s a single mom and she does a bunch of amazing things for me. She’s always at my games to support me.”
Benson begins her athletic year as a setter on the Bobcats’ volleyball team, having competed on the varsity squad for four years. This year she is also the Bobcats’ captain. Her presence on the court is reflected in the 2A East Region statistics. She ranks first in digs with 179, first in service aces with 67 and second in assists with 335. She was selected to the second team all-region teams her sophomore and junior years.
“Tatum is really a motivated winner,” Benson coach Tara Thompson said. “She likes to take that energy as the team captain and give it to her teammates, but she also likes to give them guidance and good direction as they’re playing.
“She is an amazing athlete; it’s interesting watching her play because she has an inner monologue about how she can improve — even during game play. She really is a go-getter; she doesn’t like to fail at anything but likes to be the best and she really does works hard to do that.
“It’s been a pleasure coaching her. The first time I saw her play when she was a sophomore, I saw the potential and, as her coach her junior and senior years, she has taken her love of the game a little further. It’s just amazing to watch her play; there is no one like her.”
As a basketball shooting guard, Benson earned 2A East honorable mention honors her junior year and all-region second team her sophomore year.
“Tatum is very meticulous and figures things out quickly,” Benson girls basketball coach Robert Bristow said. “She really improved on her defensive game her junior year because she started to understand that you don’t necessarily have to be on somebody to guard them. Because of that she got quite a few steals; she’s becoming a good student of the game and a good team leader. She’s just a good kid to have on your team.”
Benson finishes her athletic year as a member of the Bobcats’ softball team. She has been on the varsity for four years, competing as a shortstop, pitcher and first and second baseman. She earned several local and state honors, including 2A state first team, 2A East first team as well as sharing the regional offensive player of the year award with Allison Wilson of Willcox her junior year. She was selected to the 2A state second team and the 2A South first team her sophomore year.
“Tatum is a very gifted athlete, things come natural to her; she is someone who can pick things up and go with them, learn on the run and really take over a situation; she leads with experience,” Benson softball coach Bert Cardenas said. “I’ve had the privilege of coaching Tatum since she was about 10 so I have known her for a very long time; this will be her fourth year on the varsity. She has always been someone who we can count on, and she has done great things.”
Athletic memories are quick to come to mind when looking back at her years competing for the Bobcats. She will always remember her senior volleyball team defeating the St. David Tigers for the Bobcats’ homecoming game, defeating the Bisbee Pumas by two points in basketball at Bisbee her junior year, and getting a three-run home run in the state tournament against Northland Prep her junior year to tie the game and help her team win 10-5.
“Sports have been a part of my life since I was really little,” Benson said. “Sports are just something that I’ve always had. I’m a very competitive person and sports are like an outlet for that competitiveness. And I really like to win.
“I think athletes need to be responsible, dedicated, and organized. As a team captain, I need to bring leadership to help the team pull together, I need to always have a good attitude, and I need to be encouraging and support my teammates.”
Her mother sees these positive qualities and more in her daughter and looks forward to what her future holds.
“I cannot say enough good things about Tatum without getting emotional,” Brandie said. “Being a single parent is a difficult job on the easiest of days, but Tatum has made parenting fairly simple. Beyond sports and grades, she is a kind and generous person. She is flexible and unassuming, and she is always willing to sacrifice the things she wants if she thinks it will make our lives better.
“She is much older than her years, and she is not afraid to face adversity. Tatum can be stubborn and strong-willed. I am happy to see her grow into a strong and independent young woman. I hope she always laughs easy, smiles wide, and dreams big.”
In addition to school and sports and clubs/organizations, Benson enjoys cooking and baking, reading, her dogs (a 9-year-old Pomeranian named Piper and an 8-month-old golden retriever named Hazel), and when time allows, sleeping. After graduation she plans to go to college to become a registered nurse while minoring in public health; her future has her becoming a nurse practitioner. And, if given the opportunity, she would consider playing college volleyball.
“I think we all play well together because we all know each other, we are friends and have been friends forever, and have played together since we were about 6 years old,” Benson said. “We all have a good chemistry together.”
More than athletic memories, Benson will remember the friends she shared the courts and fields with, those she spent time with in clubs and organizations, and the classes that helped shape her and the goals she has set for herself.
“I always want to remember how much fun we had,” she said.
