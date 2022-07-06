BENSON — Tristan Martinez, a 2022 Benson High graduate and member of the baseball team, will be on his way to Nebraska play for Hastings College in Hastings next season.
Martinez signed his letter of intent and will be playing in a Broncos uniform.
Martinez played on the Bobcats varsity baseball team four years and was a starter on the football and basketball teams.
In baseball, he batted .430 and had a .504 on-base percentage. He had 86 hits, 67 RBIs and scored 68 runs in his career.
This season, he scored 33 runs and had 42 hits and 35 RBIs.
As a pitcher this season, Martinez faced 196 batters, had a 3.61 ERA in 14 appearances, and a 6-1 record.
He had a .948 fielding percentage with 52 putouts in 58 chances.
Martinez was honored as a 2022 Arizona Interscholastic Association 2A All-Conference Team member.
Benson coach and Arizona Baseball Coaches Association 2022 2A All-State Team coach of the year Fred Trujillo is pleased another of his seniors is advancing to the next level.
This marks four of Trujillo’s seniors who were offered opportunities to play and continue their education. Brok Determan will be attending Clarke University, Antonio Rigney has signed with Hastings College and Wyatt Wilharm signed with Dickinson State University in North Dakota.
“Tristan is a competitor,” Trujillo said. “When he goes to Hastings, he’s going to be an impact player. He’s that good. They’re getting a good player and a good kid. A hard worker, serious about his game — he’ll succeed.”
The Bobcats had another terrific season under Trujillo. They finished first in the 2A East Region with a 9-1 record and were 20-10 overall, reaching the 2A state finals.
“It was definitely a nailbiter,” Martinez recalls of the state finals. “It was just like the year before. We knew we were in a competition between two of the best teams in the state. We came up short (a 6-5 loss to Scottsdale Christian Academy). But I’m not mad. It was a great game.”
Martinez visited Hastings and met head coach Joel Schipper in May.
“It’s beautiful out there,” Martinez said of his future school.
He’s looking forward to attending the school this August and playing alongside his friend Antonio. “It’ll be interesting,” he said.
“That’s going to help me a lot,” he added. “I’m a very shy person, so if I can take someone up there with me, it will help.”
Martinez said he’s going to miss his friends, coaches, “and all the memories I made playing sports.”
He remembers a game against the Bisbee Pumas in April. “It was one of my favorites. It was a tied game (0-0), then I hit a home run to go up3-0,” he said.
Martinez and Wilharm homered in that 12-0 win against the Pumas.
Martinez’s dad, Kyle Hart, never missed one of his games. He and the rest of his family will miss him, but are also looking forward to Tristen going to the next level in life and the game he loves.
“We were very excited. It’s nice to see his hard work pay off,” Hart said.
In a signing celebration with friends and family at their home near St. David, Hart reflected on watching a Little Leaguer he coached grow up and succeed with that same passion and dedication he first saw in the young player.
“He’s such a good, coachable kid, that it’s nice when that work pays off at the end,” Hart said. “He’s always been a ballplayer, but more than that he’s a great kid.”
